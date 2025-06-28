A South African football agent has explained how Kaizer Chiefs won the race to sign a European-based midfielder ahead of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns

The 26-year-old was born in Durban, South Africa but spent most of his footballing career in England and once played for Southampton

A club in Europe was also interested in signing the South African midfielder but he opted to return home

Kaizer Chiefs have beaten Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to the signing of European-based midfielder Ethan Chislett.

The 26-year-old will be leaving Port Vale FC officially at the end of his contract this month and will be joining Amakhosi on a free transfer.

The Glamour Boys are yet to make any deal official, although they've already signed two former Orlando Pirates stars on free transfers.

Sundowns & Pirates beaten to Chislett's signing

Speaking to Simtho Dladla on Gagasi FM, agent Mike Makaab mentioned that Ethan Chislett had more than one suitor vying for his signature.

“There were definitely multiple clubs interested,” Makaab said.

“In fact, we received a formal offer from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell, a serious one at that, but Ethan had already made up his mind. His heart was set on returning to South Africa, and Kaizer Chiefs was his first choice.”

Makaab expressed confidence that the deal was close to completion and hinted at the impact Chislett could make.

“I’m optimistic that everything is being finalized now, and I believe South African fans are in for a treat.

"Ethan is not only a highly skilled player, but he also has a strong connection to this country. He was born here, and his father, Donovan, played for Manning Rangers, a player I also had the privilege of representing.

"Donovan was more of a tough, no-nonsense full-back, but Ethan has brought something completely different to the table: creativity, finesse, and technical ability.”

The South African super football agent also acknowledged strong interest from other PSL giants, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, and explained how Amakhosi won the race.

“Truthfully, I could have taken him to Orlando Pirates, there was genuine interest there. Mamelodi Sundowns were also monitoring him. But after careful consideration, we all felt that Kaizer Chiefs offered the best fit. Ethan wants to play regularly, grow as a player, and ultimately catch the attention of the national team. That ambition was a key part of the decision.”

Chislett signed a two-year deal with the Glamour Boys with an option to extend it for a year

Source: Briefly News