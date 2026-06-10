A young teacher named Rachael shares a touching post showing her blind friend, Nkateko, her brand-new car after years of building a close friendship that began at university

The pair met under unexpected circumstances while doing the same course in their first year, and since then, have grown into best friends

Viewers praised the woman for her kind heart and wished their friends a lifelong bond, admitting that the post left them emotional

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young woman shared details about her friendship with a kind man she met at university. Image: @lehlohonolomasombuka

Source: Instagram

A local woman, Rachael, reflects on a friendship that began many years ago and grew into a sibling-like bond, while surprising Nkateko with a massive purchase. She shared the video on her Instagram account @lehlohonolomasombuka on 24 May 2026, touching many viewers.

What started as a university presentation, after other students pulled out of the group upon learning that Nkateko was blind, turned into a beautiful friendship that saw the pair graduating cum laude together. Rachael describes her friend as one of the most intelligent souls she has ever met.

Disability inclusion in society

People with disabilities should be included in all areas of life and given equal opportunities in education, work and social spaces, as stated by UNICEF Innocenti. Many of the challenges they face come from barriers in their society. These include attitudes and systems that limit access, rather than the disability itself, the report explains. Building inclusive environments helps ensure full participation for everyone and promotes fairness across communities. It also shows that disability inclusion benefits wider society by improving access and equality.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the beautiful friendship

The post struck a chord with many social media users, who praised Lehlohonolo for her compassion and loyalty. Many said her actions showed that she has a kind heart and thanked her for caring for her friend. Others were emotional and wished the pair more years of friendship.

The woman's post left Mzansi viewers emotional. Image: @lehlohonolomasombuka

Source: Instagram

User @ mihlalii_n said:

"You have a beautiful soul. God bless your friendship 🤍🥺."

User @nono_tee commented:

"You guys have this thing of making us cry on the internet, ah, man 🥺❤️. This is so beautiful and a big congratulations 🥳."

User @mundi_xo added:

"Inclusivity means a lot, and people have no idea. Thank you🥹😭."

User @thamigazide shared:

"You prayed for patience, and God blessed you with Nkateko! You prayed for love, and God showed you through him that love has no eyes 🙌."

User @ ndoyisile_ns said:

"❤️Bless your heart."

User @ reneilo commented:

"The world needs us to open up our hearts like this. The definition of love ❤️."

3 Brief News articles about friendships

A local athlete received an energy boost from her friends, who created a high-energy vibe during the Two Oceans marathon, and even ran beside her for moral support.

A viral TikTok video of two best friends celebrating the massive academic milestone of graduating with their third university qualification together moved the online community.

A young woman from Cape Town shared content of herself looking after her late best friend's baby as if it were her own, touching the hearts of many social media users.

Source: Briefly News