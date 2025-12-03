A viral video showcased two best friends celebrating the massive academic milestone of graduating with their third university qualification together

The inspiring clip, shared on TikTok, revealed that the duo had been intentional about their academics since Grade 10, cementing their bond as "friendship goals"

Social media users were inspired by the women's success, declaring that their academic progress was the only peer pressure needed in their lives

Two high school besties showed that their friendship was centred around academics and prosperity. Image: @teacherlee_swa

A heartwarming video celebrating academic success and enduring friendship captured the attention of social media users, turning two graduates into a source of inspiration.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @teacherlee_swa, highlighted a remarkable shared journey, which earned them love and respect from many viewers, who were inspired by their academic success.

The video features the two friends looking stunning in matching attire: mini-skirt suits paired with classic white shirts and ties. They were filmed with a total of three sashes each in their hands, signifying their third qualification. They proceeded to place two sashes in a criss-cross manner over their shoulders, with the third draped over the top in the standard fashion, showcasing their collective achievement.

The friends show off their academic excellence

The short clip was captioned with a detail that further cemented their bond: the duo had chosen the same subjects since they were in Grade 10; years later, they had just completed the same postgraduate degree. TikTok user @teacherlee_swa termed their union friendship goals, a sentiment that resonated with the public.

The post attracted many positive comments from viewers who loved the duo. Image: @teacherlee_swa

SA applauds the two women

The clip went viral, garnering 890K views, 164K likes, and over 700 comments from social media users who expressed admiration for the women’s academic achievements. Many viewers applauded their dedication and focus, agreeing that they were friendship goals. A major theme in the comments was the idea of a positive influence. Some stated that the women’s progress was the only peer pressure they needed in their lives, recognising the value of having supportive friends focused on constructive goals. Others wished for the video to continue trending so that it could inspire a larger audience.

User @Sgaqa said:

"The kind of peer pressure I'm gonna fall for❤️😭."

User @sizabonnetgumbi shared:

"Congratulations, girlies. My friends and I served together at church, living in the university residence. We were broke students who attended free business seminars. They got their driver's licenses, and I followed. Bathenga izimoto, ngalandela (they bought cars, and I followed). I did my passport, and they followed. I bought a house, and they followed. They went to work overseas, as opportunities arose. Manje, they're travelling around the world 😭. The pressure keeps increasing📈."

User @Quanis Kitchen Delights added:

"This is beautiful, ladies, well done. May this video trend and inspire many."

User @loyi53 commented:

"May your friendship be protected by the Most High. No matter what the forces of this earth may try to cause confusion, hatred, jealousy and envy not to prosper in Jesus' name I pray 🙏."

User @Lungsta12 shared:

"I love educated women, big up ladies 👌."

User @user9161957131949 said:

"Motivation right there, Such a beautiful thing to see women succeed ❤🥰."

User @BaynoTorque added:

"This is the kind of peer pressure we need 💯. Congrats 🥳."

Watch the TikTok video below:

