A KwaZulu-Natal man went viral for giving humorous yet profound advice to students after completing his degree in seven years instead of the expected four

The entertaining video was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from a diverse online community

Social media users were in stitches, with many finding his story a source of motivation and praising his resilience and honesty

A recent graduate, Nkosindiphile Mlita, left social media users entertained after sharing his hilarious and inspiring advice to those still busy with their studies.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @teekaympanza2001, garnered 1.7M views, 294K likes, and 2.3M comments from viewers who found him inspiring and hilarious.

The man, Nkosindiphile Mlita, who was dressed in full Zulu traditional regalia on his graduation day, responded to a question about his advice for other students. He advised them to focus on studying and not worry about the time it takes. He explained that people should not bother counting the years it will take to complete their degrees, as that will demotivate them.

Don't count, keep studying

He added that it took him seven years to finish a four-year degree. After saying that, he burst out laughing, with @teekaympanza2001 laughing along with him. He added that counting years and semesters will not work. He humorously admitted that he wasn’t sure how he made it to the end. The man added that he was just told he had completed unexpectedly.

SA embraces the hilarious graduate

The video garnered massive views and thousands of comments from social media users who were in stitches. Many viewers jokingly called him a doctor, saying seven years was equivalent to a medical degree. Some said the video was exactly what they needed to stay motivated, but they were worried about not qualifying for NSFAS.

Others agreed with the man, saying that university education was complex and that patience was needed. The comments section was filled with a mix of laughter, humour, and well-wishes. The post served as a reminder that a person’s journey is not a race and that hard work and dedication will always pay off.

User @Make Vee commented:

"He may be joking, but this is real motivation to those who are really struggling! Kuze kuthiwe kanti uqeda nini (some even ask when are you going to finish), it's ok phikelela (carry on)!"

User @Zama.Shinga said:

"I love these testimonials. We never actually understand what people go through, and it feels like you are the only one, kanti, wow. This just made my day 😍."

User @Musa shared:

"This is the only motivation I needed to keep going."

User @Lindokuhle added:

"As long as you've obtained it. I’m inspired ❤."

User @kemisomokoroana shared:

"In other words, giving up is not an option 😂😂😂Funda ungabali (keep studying, and don't count the years)😂"

User @Thusi Baby commented:

"If you have the money to study and don't count the years, no problem. Some people are on bursaries and NSFAS, and trust, those will drop you if you fail."

User @Khulie said:

"A good attitude and a great sense of humour will take you far 🥳."

