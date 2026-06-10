A Johannesburg man captured many hearts after picking up two men looking for work on the street and treating them to their first-ever visit to the Johannesburg Zoo

Beyond the entrance fees, the men were provided with meals and a full day of recreation, a big difference from their days of manual labour

The video of the encounter sparked a nationwide conversation about the power of small acts of kindness and the importance of shared experiences

Two men visit Johannesburg Zoo for the first time with a man. Image: @masjienagtig

Source: AFP

A TikTokker's viral acts of kindness spotlight the overlooked members of society in a post shared on 9 June 2026. Recently, he organised a surprise excursion for a group of street labourers to the Johannesburg Zoo. The man's effort to help others gained significant traction on social media. The man approached workers during their shift on the streets of Johannesburg to offer them a day of leisure that they never saw coming.

TikTokker @masjienagtig set out to provide street workers a "dignified break" from their gruelling physical work. The benefactor funded the group's entrance tickets, lunch, and refreshments. His thoughtful gesture allowed the men, who had lived in the city without ever setting foot inside its famous 55-hectare wildlife facility, to experience the park’s diverse animal exhibits for the first time. He ended the day by taking the workers grocery shopping for their families and paid them for a day's work. Watch the video below:

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SA happy for men

The reaction from the public has been overwhelmingly positive, with the video amassing many comments. Social media users lauded the man's gesture as a true reflection of ubuntu. Read the comments below:

A Man's day off for manual labourers moved South Africans. Image: Mahbub Alahi / Pexels

Source: UGC

MOHAU WAMODIMO-🎧 commented:

"A hand that gives, it is a hand that receives. You can see in their eyes that you’ve made their day from morning until the afternoon. Also, you’ve saved them from so many things. May God and your angels bless you. Keep it up."

LT remarked:

"I just can't prove it, but this might have been one of the best days of their lives. Thank you for making it special for those brothers👌🏽"

AKA MORE45 added:

"Every day is planned by God, a trip they never planned for, but God made possible and gave them even more Dankie Mlungu."

Bash gushed:

"For them, it was just another ordinary day of hustling. Little did they know they were going on an adventure. 😭 May God bless you abundantly for making it possible."

It'sOnlyMeCJ said:

This is literally my wish, to be in a position to give some joy and peace of mind to those who live day to day just trying to survive. I've had so many ideas, but still waiting for the day that I will be able to make my dreams a reality."

Zakes_Naks remarked:

"My diagnosis is that our problems are POLITICIANS and POLITICS, otherwise we are fine🤔"

Other Briefly News stories about good Samaritans

People were touched by hero BI Phakhathi when he did the most to help him out, a daily lady that he found walking on a road alone.

South Africans rallied together to show appreciation for a Hawks warrant officer who shared the loss of a treasured position in his office.

Many South Africans were touched by a matric student who let people know that he was about to miss an important dance, and the nation stepped in.

Source: Briefly News