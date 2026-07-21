A Nigerian man filmed a passionate video from his home comparing electricity access in Nigeria and South Africa

The man claimed his lights stayed on for an entire month during his visit to South Africa, contrasting it with constant generator noise back home

South Africans and other Africans flooded the comments with divided reactions about life in the country

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A Nigerian man recording a vlog. Images: @1millionhopee

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian man sparked a lively online debate after posting a heartfelt video about his experience with electricity in South Africa.

TikTok user @1millionhopee shared the clip where the man is out at night, recording from what appears to be a porch, with blue accent lighting behind him. He spoke directly into the camera with visible emotion and expressive hand gestures.

He described being stunned during his first week in South Africa when the lights never went out. Not once. He said he stayed for a month, and power was constant, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Back home in Nigeria, he said, the story is entirely different. Every household relies on generators, which run nonstop and make it impossible to sleep. He described a life where neighbours park generators right outside bedroom windows, and the noise never stops. Beyond electricity, he said roads, hospitals and schools are all failing.

South Africa Beats Europe, Claims Nigerian Visitor

What made the video spread quickly was his bold claim that South Africa is not just the best country in Africa, but better than many countries in Europe and America. He said he had visited both and was speaking from experience.

"South Africa is way better than most countries in Europe and in America, believe me, I will not deceive you. Respect South Africa," he said.

Mzansi Reacts to the Viral Tribute

The comments section filled up fast, with people from across the continent weighing in on the TikTok page:

@Brandy-lee reflected:

"As a South African, I think we don't appreciate enough what the government is providing for us. South Africa is heaven. I think one day we will regret a lot."

@Favoured❤️💐 added:

"In my country, Namibia, electricity is on 365 days, 24/7!! Most SADC countries!!"

@Qhama Mbanjwa pushed back:

"Please don't believe him 😭😭😭 South Africa is the pits."

See the full clip below:

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A hospital video out of Nigeria showed conditions so dire that South Africans said the energy should go into holding the government accountable instead.

Source: Briefly News