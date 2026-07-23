A Nigerian woman named Jane turned down escalating cash offers to leave the UK and return to Nigeria permanently

Jane, who has lived in the UK for 30 years, said security concerns in Nigeria were the main reason she refused

South Africans and Africans online reacted strongly, with many saying they would never leave their own countries for any amount

The screenshot on the left showed the man interviewing the Nigerian woman. Image: @emma_a_cosmos

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom has turned down a cash offer of up to £200,000, equivalent to roughly R4 million, to pack up her life and move back to Nigeria for good.

Jane, who identified herself as being from both Abia State and Ebonyi State in Nigeria, was stopped in a vox-pop street interview filmed in Lewisham, London. The interviewer, whose content appears under the handle @Emma A Cosmos, posed the question directly: would she accept £200,000 to leave the UK and never return? Her answer was instant. No.

Security the dealbreaker for Jane

The interviewer @emma_a_cosmos pushed further, raising the offer to £300,000 and then £500,000. Jane held firm at every figure. She said the reason was simple: security. She described Nigeria as not being a place she could see herself living in any longer, based on her own personal experience and observations. She said:

"No amount of money that you give me will make me relocate to Nigeria. I can go and come back, but staying in Nigeria, I don't think it's a place for me."

Jane acknowledged that many people still live in Nigeria and manage, but she made it clear that her own experience shaped her position. She has been in the UK for roughly 30 years.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Africans online react to Jane's decision

The clip drew hundreds of comments from viewers across Africa, with South Africans particularly vocal about their own sense of national loyalty.

Sika wrote:

"Spot the difference, NO amount of money will make me leave South Africa. 😎"

Big said:

"Nigeria 🇳🇬 is now a hell on earth. 🌎"

User82052034288572 commented:

"I have met so many Nigerians refusing to go back. This is very bad."

Hugo shared:

"I don't even want my dead body to go back to Nigeria at this point unless there's a big change."

Secretstarr50 said:

"I ain't vex with her, she want her peace."

Wafika0200 South added:

"I won't leave SA for no amount of money."

Christ_iam 🇿🇦 wrote:

"South Africa my motherland... I cannot live without your valleys and hills, rivers and seas... I'd suffocate without the love of Mzansi Afrika."

Uyonela reflected:

"Maybe Nigeria is horrible in ways we fail to understand."

Mpho said:

"I blame African leaders."

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A Nigerian woman living in SA posted a video warning South African women married to Nigerian men about the realities of relocating to Nigeria.

A Nigerian businessman and Ika tribe king told SABC News that South Africa needed a Nigerian president to develop and succeed.

Source: Briefly News