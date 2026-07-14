A Nigerian businessman and Ika tribe king told SABC News that South Africa needed a Nigerian president to develop and succeed

The man also claimed Africa should unite under Nigerian leadership, with himself as king of all South Africans

South Africans online were outraged by the comments, with many calling for stricter enforcement of local laws

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A viral interview with a Nigerian king of the Ika tribe left South Africans stunned. Image: @_Tee_G

Source: Twitter

A Nigerian businessman and chief of the Ika tribe set South African social media alight on 14 July 2026 after a clip of his interview with SABC News went viral on X. In the video, the man argued that South Africa could develop and succeed if led by a Nigerian president. He went further, declaring that there should be one king over all South Africans and that he, as a Nigerian chief, was the right person for that role.

Nigerian king calls for one African state

He also stated that Africa as a whole should come together under Nigerian leadership. The businessman also noted that he should be elected as the king of South Africans. X user @_Tee__G shared the clip with the caption: "Nigerian businessman and chief of the Ika tribe is calling for all Africans to unite in South Africa under the leadership of Nigerians."

Watch the SABC interview clip on X that sparked the debate:

Mzansi reacts to the Nigerian king's comments

The video gained comments from South Africans who were visibly rattled by what they heard.

User @chekgeri said:

"They must unite under Tinubu's roof and stop annoying us."

User @AnfieldNigga wrote:

"Trump was actually ahead of his time when he built his big beautiful wall."

User @Motoka15472873 shared:

"I think we are giving these people too much airtime. We should keep quiet and enforce our laws as South Africans. There's no need for debate."

User @AMokgotloa31155 added:

"Why can't they develop their own Nigeria if they know how to succeed and quit South Africa, all of them!"

User @Lehlohonol6d3o offered a lighter take:

"What I love about this is that they don't rate Ramaphosa and Malema 🤣."

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Source: Briefly News