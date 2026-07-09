A Nigerian national known as the CEO of 4k_Dynasty issued a public apology after mocking Zulu culture in a viral video

He originally wore Zulu traditional attire and performed the warrior dance while saying he would not leave South Africa

South Africans rejected the apology, with many calling for his deportation, saying he knew exactly what he was doing

A Nigerian national based in Cape Town showed remorse for a recent viral video he shared online. Image: @AbantuTv_media

Source: Twitter

A Nigerian man based in Cape Town publicly apologised to South Africans on 8 July 2026 after a video of him ridiculing Zulu culture went viral and sparked widespread outrage. The man, who identifies himself as the CEO of 4k_Dynasty, had previously posted footage of himself dressed in traditional Zulu attire while attempting the warrior dance, saying, "I am not going back, I'm in a Maybach," responding to calls for immigrants to leave Mzansi.

The apology that divided Mzansi

In his follow-up footage shared on X by @AbantuTv_media, the Nigerian national said he never intended to ridicule anyone's culture and apologised to those who felt offended. He stated that he respects all cultures and traditions and did not mean for the original video to come across as disrespectful. The man also apologised to his fellow Nigerians, saying he never intended to jeopardise their safety.

Watch the apology X video that reignited the debate below:

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Mzansi responds to the Nigerian man's apology

The apology did little to calm the anger. South Africans largely dismissed it, with many pointing out that the original video was filmed at the height of nationwide protests against illegal immigration, making the timing impossible to overlook.

User @Nompu90570329 said:

"We don't want his apology. He must be deported."

User @LulamaNtshele07 wrote:

"He's only apologising because his Nigerian brothers are angry with him for bringing attention to them and having some of their cars taken by the police."

User @i_malz commented:

"He must come to KZN to apologise."

User @LonnzWay asked: "

"Why does he make a mockery of South Africans in the height of marches on illegal immigrants? He clearly read the room wrong."

User @SebagaM stated:

"Apology not accepted. He knew exactly what he was doing when he was doing it 🤞🏽."

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Source: Briefly News