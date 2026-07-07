Colonel Chris Wyatt, a vocal advocate for Afrikaner immigrants in the US, called out a viral video as staged propaganda

The clip was designed to provoke a reaction from Afrikaners, with one viewer saying it turned her stomach

Fellow South Africans expressed anger and sympathy for those who were caught off guard by the stunt

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A prominent international advocate stepped forward to expose a highly controversial video as completely fabricated. Image: Colonel Chris Wyatt

Source: Facebook

A TikTok video targeting Afrikaners sparked outrage across social media after Colonel Chris Wyatt, a prominent voice for Afrikaner refugees and immigrants relocating to the United States, exposed it as deliberate propaganda on 7 July 2026. Colonel Chris, who is known for his advocacy work on behalf of South Africans moving to America, shared the clip on Facebook with a blunt caption calling it "the staged TikTok video that has Afrikaners up in arms."

A trap designed to provoke

On his Facebook account, Colonel Chris Wyatt said the men in the video are pranksters who often shoot similar content and share it on their social media pages. He asked people to use better judgment when viewing online content and warned them not to fall into the content creator's trap.

[Watch the video Colonel Wyatt shared that sparked the debate.

Mzansi discusses Chris's explanation

The response to Chris's post reflects the raw nerve the video struck. For a community that has left South Africa under difficult circumstances, being used as props in a social media stunt hit harder than most.

User @Aj En Andrea Britz said:

"It's creating a narrative prank or not! Our people have been through enough!"

User @Lucas Meiring wrote:

"Only need one clown to start a movement these days."

User @Dani B. Cappri shared:

"I saw immediately that was scripted propaganda. Actually made me quite mad at the two South African guys for even considering it."

User @Kobus Van Der Merwe asked:

"But, also, have you reached out to those South Africans that were punked? How do you think they feel/felt during and after this prank? I feel sorry for them."

User @Hardus Oosthuizen said:

"That's America."

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners in America

American grocery store workers confronted two Afrikaner men and accused them of using an illegal substance in the aisles before telling them to go back to their country.

An Afrikaner farmer living in America gave his followers a tour of his massive home, a beautiful four-bedroom house and his ride.

An Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America showed off his quiet town before revealing his cosy apartment and his wife, who was busy doing her makeup.

Source: Briefly News