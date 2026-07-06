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“Hopefully They’ll Get Help”: Zimbabwean Nationals Sleep on Epping Streets After Shelter Closure
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“Hopefully They’ll Get Help”: Zimbabwean Nationals Sleep on Epping Streets After Shelter Closure

by  Bongiwe Mati
2 min read
  • A video captured hundreds of Zimbabwean nationals sleeping on the streets of Epping, Cape Town, after being displaced by immigrant protests
  • Musician and entertainer Mistopher Ncube shared the footage on Facebook, saying he would only rest once everyone was helped back to Zimbabwe
  • Viewers were divided, with some expressing deep sympathy and others saying the people had been warned the area was closed

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The sudden closure of a local facility left vulnerable families completely exposed to freezing winter temperatures
Distressing footage has emerged, showing hundreds of displaced individuals seeking shelter on the cold city streets. Image: Mistopher Ncube
Source: Facebook

Large groups of Zimbabwean nationals were filmed sleeping on the streets of Epping, Cape Town, on the morning of 5 July 2026, after the closure of the local repatriation centre by the Western Cape government. This followed the completion of a provincial operation aimed at processing and transporting undocumented foreign nationals back to their home countries. T

Cape Town streets become a shelter

The footage, which was shared on Facebook by Mistopher Ncube, showed scores of people displaced in the open air on the ground following targeted anti-immigrant protests in the area. The scenes in Epping showed men, women and children huddled together on open ground, with little visible shelter from the winter cold. Cape Town's July temperatures regularly drop to nearly freezing overnight, raising concerns about the well-being of those sleeping outside.

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Watch the Facebook reel below:

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Viewers split over what they saw

Reactions to the video were deeply divided. Many viewers were moved by the sight of families, including children, spending the night outdoors in the cold.

User @Cameron Carlene September said:

"If I were near, I would have given you food and water; I would have kept you warm as many as I possibly could."

User @Rue Bantoo added:

"So sad."

User @Portia G. Nhliziyo asked:

"Where do we donate?"

User @Tashinga Tashie Dengezi said:

"Hopefully they will get help."

Others, however, were less sympathetic about the circumstances.

User @Nana Billy wrote:

"They were told the place is closed. They are there at their own risk."

User @Nicholas Benkele commented:

"Do not worry, Sir Wicknell Chivayo is coming to your rescue."

3 Brielfy News articles about immigrant protests

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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