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“Refrain From Provoking People”: Nigerian Man in Maybach Mocks Zulu Culture in Cape Town, SA Angered
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“Refrain From Provoking People”: Nigerian Man in Maybach Mocks Zulu Culture in Cape Town, SA Angered

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A Nigerian man filmed himself in a R9 million Maybach wearing Zulu traditional attire in Cape Town
  • The man and his friends laughed as he got out of the car and attempted the Zulu warrior dance
  • South Africans warned the man that provoking the Zulu Nation carries serious consequences

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Locals issued stern warnings regarding the clip, stating that ancestral heritage is not something to be played with
A controversial video of a visitor imitating local culture caused widespread fury. Image: @realyobarnub
Source: Twitter

A Nigerian man sparked widespread outrage online after a video of him mocking Zulu culture from inside a luxury Maybach went viral on 5 July 2026 in Cape Town. The clip, shared by @realyobarnub on X, shows the man dressed in traditional Zulu attire in his car, which is valued at over $500,000 (approximately R9 million).

Mockery of Zulu culture

Laughing alongside his friends, they all rhymed, saying "I'm not getting back, I'm in a Maybach", before he stepped out anyway and attempted to perform the Zulu warrior dance. South Africans were quick to respond with anger, warning that disrespecting the Zulu Nation was not something to take lightly.

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Watch the viral X video that sparked the backlash.

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Mzansi warns against provoking the Zulu nation

The online backlash was swift and sharp, with many pointing out that the stunt reflected poorly on Nigerians living in South Africa at a time of already heightened tensions.

User @HiraethWander1 wrote:

"These are the kind of behaviours that made people hate us around the world. Very stupid people. Leave other people's countries and come to vote out Tinubu."

User @Unconfirmed_ZA cautioned:

"Guys, please refrain from provoking the people. The situation is too volatile for you to be doing this. People are really dangerous out there, and you can die from this."

User @just_mash_mash asked:

"No Nigerian is reprimanding this guy about disrespecting Zulu culture and South Africans?"

User @KateregaJ42455 said:

"It's a dangerous move; don't mock South Africans, bra."

User @chris_wodumo warned:

"He must keep provoking South Africans, especially the Zulu Nation, but we all know how it will end."

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User @joylavid added a lighter note:

"The clapback from Nigerians in the comments section is funny. 'Before you comment nonsense, show us your Maybach.'"

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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