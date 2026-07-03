A video of a motorcycle rider struggling to control a bike during a delivery driving test went viral on X

The clip sparked jokes about road accidents and local delivery drivers amid the mabahambe protests

South Africans flooded the comments with hilarious reactions to the rider's performance on the test course

A man hit many cones during his bike delivery driver test. Image: @AdvBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

A video of a motorcycle rider battling to keep control of a bike during what appears to be a delivery driver's test has sent South Africans into fits of laughter online. The clip posted on X by @AdvoBarryRoux on 3 July 2026 shows a rider navigating a cone course, clearly struggling to keep the bike on track because of his speed, while the invigilator shouted for him to stop.

The rider's bike test has Mzansi talking

The timing added a layer of context that made the video land even harder. South Africa recently saw protests under the so-called "mabahambe" movement, which put pressure on foreign nationals working in the delivery industry. Some Checkers Sixty60 and Mr Delivery drivers left the country following the unrest, prompting local replacements to step in. Many viewers connected the dots and suggested the video showed one of those recruits taking their test.

Watch the X video of the delivery bike test that had SA laughing below:

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Mzansi reacts with amusement to the viral

South Africans were not short of opinions in the replies:

@Muzi55555036 joked:

"RAF is going to be bankrupt for real this time."

User @MusaLux01 wrote:

"But okay, to be fair, when has a scooter ever driven like that on the road? I think they just want the patriots to fail 😂."

User @cassiussekgobel added:

"They test with sports bikes, then work with normal ones? No wonder they're always in accidents"

User @NkamogelangK shared:

"The Mzansi way 🤣😭"

User @Unfollow85 quipped:

"They must change it from 60-60 to 24hours. Haikhona, (no man) 😢😱"

User @SoreleMaki offered a more generous take:

"At least his getting there. We never saw this kind of video before; let's not worry"

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Source: Briefly News