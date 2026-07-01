“Employment Created”: Checkers Sixty60 Experiences Massive Delivery Jam Due to Protests, SA Debates
- Local retail giant Checkers has experienced notable operational backlogs within its e-commerce division
- The footage emerged online following sudden shifts in the regional delivery workforce after the planned national demonstrations took place
- The disruption sparked an online debate as numerous processing stations were left heavily congested with uncollected customer orders
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Checkers Sixty60 has experienced severe internal logistical gridlock following a sudden and unexpected shift in its delivery workforce. In a status update published on the social platform X by user @LCabonena on 1 July 2026, footage captured an incredibly frustrating scene inside the retail facility, where operational workflow appeared completely stalled.
Workforce disruption causes severe gridlock
Rows of standard shopping trolleys lined the store aisles, packed to capacity with uncollected order items alongside packed grocery bags abandoned on internal storage shelves. This operational backup directly follows reports that numerous foreign national delivery drivers had abandoned their jobs to return to their home countries. The sudden mass departures were linked to formal directives issued to non-citizens urging them to vacate these specific positions before the highly publicised nationwide "March to March" protests, which took place on 30 June 2026.
Watch the X video below:
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Mzansi viewers said the retail company should have arranged alternatives as the protest was anticipated, while others saw the lack of workforce as an opportunity for locals to apply.
User @@Dembef9
"Employment created."
User @sdebu_nba asked:
"@CheckersSA so most of the staff for Sxity60 were undocumented immigrants? "
User @@kate_sheraton added:
"Surely they knew this was going to happen; now they’re without the scooter brigade on which they built such a huge brand on."
User @Doe127J shared:
"I just cancelled the free delivery that costs me R100 a month. This will not be fixed soon. Just think of all the spoiled frozen foods they will have to dispose of."
User @@nortons9th said:
"You can lead a horse to water, and it will still complain."
User @papa_ke4 commented:
"People are waiting for employment at Witbank Pick 'n Pay since this morning, and no one is attending to them. They're ready to deliver those orders."
"We have to start somewhere": Pieter Kriel calls the SA protests misdirected frustration, SA divided
3 Briely News articles about Checkers Sixty60
- A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver shared an inspiring video documenting his journey demolishing his mother's crumbling mud house, which he replaced with a brand-new brick home.
- Limpopo-born Vutlharhi Donald Valoyi, CEO of Zulzi, successfully built the foundational technology for Checkers Sixty60 and continues to maintain the successful delivery platform.
- A content creator was livid after receiving her Checkers Sixty60 order with only one of the eight items she ordered, as others were out of stock.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za