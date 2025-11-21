Vutlharhi Donald Valoyi, CEO of Zulzi, successfully built the foundational technology for Checkers Sixty60 and continues to maintain the successful platform

The man overcame significant educational hurdles in his youth, including teaching himself higher-grade mathematics despite having no available teachers at his school

Zulzi is now a world-class logistics leader, boasting an average delivery time of just 17 minutes and handling over 5,000 daily orders across Gauteng, South Africa

The story of Vutlharhi Valoyi, the founder and CEO of the on-demand delivery platform Zulzi, is a powerful testament to an entrepreneurial vision forged by resilience.

Vutlharhi has become a key player in South Africa’s retail technology sector, primarily through his company’s critical role in developing the Checkers Sixty60 platform.

From Ntshuxi Village to Software Engineering

Vutlharhi was born in Ntshuxi village, Limpopo, where he grew up without basic amenities like electricity and running water, often having to fetch water from the river. Speaking to the local publication, Mybroadband, he explained that he had an ambition to become an engineer, but faced a critical challenge in high school: no teachers at his school taught higher-grade mathematics. Determined not to wait, he spent his entire December holiday teaching himself the syllabus using past exam papers. This intense self-study paid off; he enrolled in a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics at the University of the Witwatersrand in 2004 and transitioned into work as a software engineer shortly after graduating.

Building the Sixty60 empire

Vutlharhi initially launched Zulzi in 2013 as an e-commerce platform focused on the quick delivery of books and electronics for students. This initial success led the company to begin working closely with the Shoprite Group in 2018. Zulzi’s world-class engineering team went on to build the original Checkers Sixty60 platform, including the customer-facing app, order allocation engine, and seamless integration with the SAP point-of-sale system. Today, Zulzi still plays an important role, providing over 34 engineers, project managers, and quality assurance staff to maintain the highly successful platform.

The Future of Logistics Innovation

Beyond its contribution to Checkers, Zulzi has grown into a successful online convenience store, boasting significant growth of 80% year-on-year and a network of 300 drivers. The platform is known for its remarkable efficiency, processing over 5,000 daily orders from its dark stores with an average delivery time of just 17 minutes. Speaking to the local publication, the entrepreneur explained that he continues to innovate, even turning a joke about on-demand cattle deliveries into a reality, successfully selling 15 cows in 15 minutes.

