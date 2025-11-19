The world’s leading assets platform, Exness, opened its branch in South Africa and connected young African traders

Exness's chosen home base in Cape Town was abuzz over a curated three days of its inaugural event, Exness Connect

Briefly News reported on Exness’ arrival in The Mother City, gleaning the 101 for beginners exploring the trading space from the experts

Exness opened its offices for Africa in Cape Town South Africa. Image: Briefly News

Exness's new South African home base, a cosy yet sun-filled hub featuring in-office cafes, table tennis spots, and a nursery room equipped with a massage chair, set the stage for a unique educational experience. Foliage filtered through the offices with meeting rooms and spaces dedicated to various African countries, indicating the platform’s commitment to serving the entire continent from its new metropolitan, international hub in Cape Town.

The cafe at Exness offices in Cape Town. Image: Briefly News

From 10 November to 12 November, the asset platform showcased some fundamental lessons in trading through a wealth of experiences. At the Cape Town opening, Exness’ Senior financial market strategist, Terrence Hove, spoke to Briefly News about the most important concepts to understand in trading.

Exness Cape Town offices are a spacious hub. Image: Briefly News

What is most important to know in trading?

Speaking to Briefly News, Terrence Hove highlighted that the number one mistake beginners make in trading is not mitigating risk. Hove highlighted that risk management isn't a complex math game; it’s about doing research and not acting impulsively out of fear or greed. He explained:

"Even when you read about legendary traders, they'll always go on about the research you need to do, and also understanding when we say risk management, the broker you use is also a big risk factor.

Exness chose to showcase its dependability and focus on reliable performance as a trading broker throughout the launch weekend. The Exness Connect Race Day highlighted their dependability with the arrival of the asset platform's excesses in high-performing rides: Ferraris, Aston Martin and Porsche. The high-quality and prestigious cars were presented as Exness' version of the Big Five, and the grand entrance was a testament to the speed and reliability it strives to deliver to its clients.

Exness chose high-performing cars, Ferrari and more as their big 5. Image: Briefly News

First concept to understand in trading

Financial market boffin, Hove told Briefly News that beginners must learn what a financial market is.. Understanding financial markets will help you learn which commodities you may have a natural inclination towards or interest in trading. Hove warned against hopping on bandwagons:

"You can end up forcing yourself to be a gold trader because everyone talks about gold when maybe, for example, you prefer trading stocks, not even currencies."

Building on a similar lesson, Exness’s wine tasting in Stellenbosch was a parallel in the art of learning necessary to thrive in trading. Guests were treated to an exquisite wine-tasting excursion in Stellenbosch at Boschendal Wine Estate. The wide range of choices, from beginner-friendly blends to connoisseur selections, allowed everyone to explore and truly taste their personal preferences. Just as a good foundation starts with identifying your preferred grapes, trading success begins with identifying the right markets for you.

Exness's wine tasting event at Boschendal echoed the importance of learning when it comes to trading. Image: Briefly News

How to start trading for free

Briefly News also discussed a risk-free way to gain hands-on experience in trading without spending money. Hove preached that practice makes perfect by using a demo account. The financial market expert said:

“Some will stay in that demo account for a very long time. But the demo account is where you're trying out strategies.”

Exness’s car simulation and supercar experience on Race Day gave guests a tangible taste of the adrenaline-pumping side of trading. Guests were immersed in car race simulations, and the final race included a pro commentator. The ups and downs in trading can be reflected in an Exness demo account, just as passengers in speeding Mustangs smoothly take on sharp curves, but in the safety of a professional driver, mitigating risk. Beginner traders can taste the thrill of trading, but with the solid fallback of a demo account. Hove described demo accounts as a training ground, he advised:

“Even when you are trading real accounts, you still have a demo account, maybe to see if different approaches are working out, because again, it speaks to a risk factor, and you are mitigating risk.”

The Exness Race Day experience exposed guests to the speed and the excitement of a real trade, but in a controlled environment. Exness's opening event successfully conveyed the core trading principle: the key to long-term success lies in managing risk while pursuing high-performance opportunities.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

