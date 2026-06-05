During his appearance on Engineer Your Life with Lungelo KM , Lebo M discussed his chat with Robert Marawa about dating Zoe Mthiyane

The renowned composer suggested that the veteran broadcaster was not involved with their son after the relationship change

In the same interview, Lebo M also revealed how much Robert Marawa allegedly pays Zoe Mthiyane in monthly child maintenance

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Lebo M opened up about his discussion with Robert Marawa over Zoe Mthiyane. Image: PhilMphela/X, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Source: UGC

Grammy Award-winning South African composer Lebo M has revealed details of the telephone conversation he had with renowned broadcaster Robert Marawa when things got serious between him and actress Zoe Mthiyane. The Lion King composer made the revelations during an interview on Engineer Your Life, where he set the record straight on his relationship with Zoe Mthiyane and addressed some of the allegations she made during her interview on the same podcast.

On Tuesday, 2 June 2026, Mthiyane’s episode, where she spoke about her baby daddies, Lebo M and Robert Marawa, premiered on the Engineer Your Life YouTube channel. The following day, Lebo M exercised his right to reply and sat down with Lungelo KM to tell his side of the story.

Lebo M reveals why he called Robert Marawa over Zoe Mthiyane

On Thursday, 4 June 2026, X (Twitter) user @ThisIsColbert shared a snippet of the lengthy interview. In the snippet, Lebo M shared details of his telephone conversation with Robert Marawa.

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Echoing his comments in a recent Podcast and Chill interview, Lebo M said he felt it was important to contact Marawa because the broadcaster's son was now living under his roof. He said the call was made out of respect and for the two men to discuss matters concerning the child.

“Then she moved to South Africa with her son and me, but immediately, because I learned she has Robert Marawa's son, we're industry buddies with Robert, I call him. Your son is in my world now. Signal zoom. You know, man-to-man, I already know there's drama between mom and dad. Shoot, by the time I meet Zoe, I got my own drama with my own other mothers of my children. Yeah. So, we agree with Robert Marawa that when I come with Zoe and the son, we'll make connect,” Lebo M said.

The composer said he expected the two to meet after the conversation, but claimed that never happened. He alleged that despite living relatively close to each other, Marawa never followed up after the call.

“Never heard from Robert Marawa since landing with his son. I'm at Blair Atholl. He's 25 minutes in Fourways,” he added.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Lebo M's claim he called Robert Marawa

In the comments, social media users weighed in with a mix of reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@Lebzathe1 asked:

“Marawa never talks about this guy. What’s his obsession with Marawa?”

@UncleBaeSansole fumed:

“It’s very disrespectful for another man to phone another man and tell him that he is now dating his ex. What Lebo M did was stupid and disrespectful.”

@Millyd16 remarked:

“An overblown sense of self-importance. There was really no need to respond.”

Mzansi reacted after Lebo M revealed he called Robert Marawa over Zoe Mthiyane. Image: robert_marawa/Instagram, Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Lebo M reveals the monthly child maintenance Robert Marawa pays

During the same interview, Lebo M revealed how much Robert Marawa pays as monthly child maintenance to actress Zoe Mthiyane.

The former Generations actress has two kids: a son with the sports personality and a daughter with Lebo M.

Source: Briefly News