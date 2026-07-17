In a recent interview, Vuyokazi Nciweni revealed she and Mpumelelo Mseleku have resolved their differences and are now co-parenting their two children

Fans were shocked when Mpumelelo showed up at their daughter Mhlophekazi's birthday celebration in Cape Town

Vuyokazi said both of them opened up to each other, with Vuyokazi giving an update on the state of their relationship

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Vuyokazi Nciweni and Mpumelelo Mseleku have made amends following their strained relationship. Image: vuyokazi nciweni, sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

Former reality TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni has shared her current state of mind on where things stand with Izingane Zes'thembu star Mpumelelo Mseleku.

After their strained relationship, he shocked fans when he appeared at their daughter Mhlophekazi's birthday celebration. It was a moment that spoke louder than words for those who had followed the pair's rocky dynamic over the years, with Vuyokazi claiming that Mpumelelo was an absent father.

In an interview with Baby Yum Yum, Vuyokazi described how the shift came about. "We both decided it was time to talk things through and be the best parents to the children. He opened up, and I did as well. Things are okay. Nothing but positive vibes," she told the news publication.

When asked to describe her current relationship with Mpumelelo, she kept it simple but warm. "We're good. That's all," she replied.

Vuyokazi was also candid about what she hopes this new chapter will look like going forward, saying that she hopes they continue to co-parent and possibly become friends for the sake of the kids.

Nciweni emphasised the importance of kids needing both parents to be there for them, saying she wants her two kids to feel Mpumelelo's love as much as they feel hers. She made it clear that there is no drama here, just two parents choosing their children over old grievances!

Vuyo's dating history trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Vuyokazi's dating history and past relationships have made headlines.

After she got cosy with Mudau Thendo during a wild night out at a nightclub on 16 July 2026, fans revisited all the men she had ever dated, and Mpumelelo Mseleku was one of them.

Source: Briefly News