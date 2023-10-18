Izingane Ze'Sthembu stars Mpumelelo Mseleku and Vuyokazi Nciweni shared the gender of their second baby in a heartwarming video on social media

The couple, already parents to a baby girl named Hlubielihle Mhlophekazi, joyfully revealed that they are expecting a baby boy during an elegant baby shower

The announcement garnered congratulations and well-wishes from their fans and friends on social media, with many expressing their happiness for the growing Mseleku family

Izingane Ze'Sthembu stars Mpumelelo Mseleku and Vuyokazi Nciweni have revealed the gender of their baby. The stars announced the news to their fans in a sweet video on social media.

Mpumelelo Mseleku and Vuyokazi have announced their baby's gender. Image: @vuyokazi_nciweni

Mpumelelo Mseleku and Vuyokazi Nciweni announce baby's gender

Musa Mseleku's son Mpumelelo Mseleku and his girlfriend Vuyokazi were over the moon after finding out the gender of their second baby. The reality television stars who already share a baby girl named Hlubielihle Mhlophekazi revealed they are having a baby boy.

Taking to her Instagram page, Vuyokazi shared a stunning video from her elegant baby shower. The doting mom who looked absolutely beautiful in a blue dress said they couldn't wait to meet their prince. The post read:

"We can’t wait to meet you little king❤️ Lol when I found out I was having a boy I cried Ebantwaneni uThixo undibusisile kakhulu

"I wanna give a special thanks to my best friend @thandilekonco for this amazing baby shower❤️ I love you so much❤️ I will never forget this special day✨✨✨ Also to my family and friends abandi nika isupport ndiyanithanda kakhulu❤️."

Mzansi congratulates Mpumulelo Mseleku and Vuyokazi on their baby boy

Social media users are happy that the Izingane Ze'Sthembu stars are having a baby boy. Many congratulated them.

@thandilekonco said:

"Aaaaaawwwwwww I can't wait to meet that little man. Kuphiwe umntu ofanele ukuphiwe. Umntu onentliziyo entle You are truly a blessing and light to everyone close to you. I'm so happy I got the opportunity to appreciate you and welcome your son, in the company of my family and yours. To many more special days for you. You deserve all the love and happiness coming your way "

vicky_black02 commented:

"Lol people stressing themselves over things that doesn’t concern them , lol y’all are exhausting shame."

@the_mighty_mseleku_kids added:

"Another Boy in the Family "

@at_00_hi_0001 wrote:

"Aww Madoda we have a heir we pray Devine health and life upon him"

@mamshengu_ozothile said:

"It's the last shot for me in the end . This is so beautiful, congratulations Mommy and all the best on your delivery ❤️❤️❤️"

