A video of a Mzansi man switching to Afrikaans in support of the Springboks during the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals has gone viral on social media

The man, Kabelo Moumakwe, can be seen wearing his Springboks jersey and standing on a fancy chair while watching the game on TV

Kabelo is so excited that he starts speaking Afrikaans, even though it's not his first language

A video of a man watching the nail-biting Rugby World Cup quarter-finals match with much anticipation has social media users laughing out loud.

A Springbok fan watched the quarter-finals in anticipation and even spoke Afrikaans. Image: @kabelomoumakwe/TikTok, Kyodo News/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi man speaks Afrikaans to support Springboks

The footage posted by Kabelo Moumakwe (@kabelomoumakwe) shows him wearing his Springboks supporter's jersey as he watches the Bokke play against France while standing on a fancy chair and watching the TV up close.

Kabelo can even be heard speaking in Afrikaans as he excitedly watches the thrilling game, crossing his fingers that the Springboks make it to the semi-finals.

Watch the funny video below:

According to Rugby365, France started the match strongly and scored a try in the first five minutes. South Africa responded quickly with a try of their own and secured their victory.

South Africans react with humour to Bokke fan

The Afrikaans language is one of South Africa's official languages and a large portion of the local population uses it as their first or second language.

Many netizens were amused to hear and see Kabelo switching languages in the heat of the moment.

ntethelelo commented:

"Ayii lomfo kdw bafethu uvel aphenduke ingane encane yezw namhlnjek akuyon Chiefs amabhokobhoko ngaph ushay Afrikaans."

MaNsele kaKhanyile replied:

"Lomuntu, I'm sure ulale ekhathele phela naye ubedlala ese groundin."

Sithembile_Hlongwane replied:

"Izicathulo zakhona."

ZeemaLanga said:

"Bathong Kabelo i'cathulo estulweni."

Mini serious replied:

"Ibhlungu legame kodwa sengvele ngayeka ukuybuka ku 25-19."

Zingisa Londiwe njemla ❤ responded:

"Mvuleleni iTV angene ayodlala naye ngeke klk."

Rugby World Cup 2023: SA devastated by Ireland's victory over Springboks

In another article, Briefly News reported that Ireland, the top-ranked team in the competition, narrowly won their second Rugby World Cup encounter against South Africa, who holds the second spot.

Ireland weathered the Springboks' physicality and capitalised on their inefficient kicking, securing a 13-8 victory in a fiercely contested match on Saturday.

Mack Hansen, the right winger for Ireland, scored the first try of the tournament against South Africa after 33 minutes. However, the Springboks' left winger, Cheslin Kolbe, responded with a shot early in the second half.

