A video of a Cape Town woman's humorous attempt to speak Afrikaans has gone viral on social media

South Africans could not stop laughing at the young hun who struggled to pronounce words in the language correctly

TikTok user @xaviismkhosi trended for her confidence, and peeps were impressed that she tried to speak in a way that only she could understand

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Cape Town Woman has South Africa in stitches over her funny attempt at speaking Afrikaans.Images:@xaviismkhosi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young woman from Cape Town has been trending on TikTok for her take on how to speak Afrikaans.

Video of Cape Town woman's hilarious attempt to speak Afrikaans gains traction on social media

TikTok user @xaviismkhosi posted the video on the social media platform, with many people sharing it and commenting on how funny it was. In the post, the woman can be heard saying things like "Ek het geloop" (I walked) but pronouncing it in a funnier way.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi reacts to the young lady's take on Afrikaans

Many South Africans have praised the woman for her efforts, saying it takes a lot of courage to try and speak another language, especially one as tricky as Afrikaans. Others have commended her for not being afraid to make mistakes and have encouraged her to keep practising.

Here are some of the comments:

@Janca v.d Westhuizen said:

"As an Afrikaans person, I like this Afrikaans more than the original."

@Tumi_flames commented:

"I thought she was speaking proper Afrikaans until I read the comments."

@Dillan.Sampson said:

"GePeople en GeBuilding."

@mpho commented:

"7 DE Laan is looking for you."

@Sunshine said:

"My Afrikaans Essay in high school."

@UmildaUys commented:

"Translation: Where am I? I'm walking in the street. There are people and buildings."

@xolisaklein2 said:

"I can hear you, but I can’t hear you."

Mzansi is in stitches after lady dresses in khaki and does a dance parody: Afrikaans music slaps

In other related stories, Briefly News reported about a young lady dressed like a farmer.

The woman was trending on TikTok for dressing like a farmer, and her imitation was a hit.

The young woman is dressed in khaki clothes and pretends to be on a Safari with her dog beside her. South Africans could not help but share the humour with many people impressed with her acting skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News