A petrol station cashier in Maitland got into trouble at work after she made a big-girl purchase

Unfortunately, not everyone thought the lady's milestone was worth celebrating, as her boss took action against her

South Africans shared their reactions to the details about the employer who had strong feelings after seeing his staff's big buy

A 28-year-old woman working as a petrol station cashier at Shell in Cape Town, Eza Limelintaka, made a purchase that rubbed her boss the wrong way. The manager of a Shell branch in Maitland crossed several boundaries after seeing that one of his employees managed to buy herself a car.

South Africans were outraged by the extent a Shell garage manager went to investigate his employees' finances. The employee ended up in serious trouble at work for buying a car, and netizens were quick to rally behind her in support.

According to News24, Eza Limelintaka bought a car so that she could run a side hustle while she was working at a Shell garage in Cape Town run by Berkeley Motors. The young lady saved and was approved for a loan for a second-hand vehicle.

The purchase made her manager at Berkeley Motors think she may have gotten the car illegally, and he demanded access to her bank records. The manager went on to email himself her bank statements, and when he found nothing suspicious, he told her that he no longer trusted her. Even though there wasn't any missing money, nor was she a suspect of theft, he no longer wanted her to work as a cashier. Instead, he insisted that she should be a petrol attendant or resign. Eza refused to do a job she wasn't hired for and said it felt like a punishment for trying to improve her life.

When Eza came back to work, she was turned away as the manager insisted that he had received a tip-off that she was planning to steal from the company. He offered her two weeks' paid leave while the police looked into the alleged lead.

SA supports Shell cashier

The National Insourced Workers Union became involved in the matter and confirmed that the Berkley Motors manager had no right to suspend her from her job because of a personal purchase. The South African public also caught on to the cashier's plight, and many have supported Eza. Netizen sleuths identified a man who is the alleged owner of Berkeley Motors, which runs the Shell petrol station.

SET Podcast said:

"It’s unfair dismissal, and the manager has no right to see your bank records. He’s jealous you’re making progress in life. Take him to the CCMA, and I hope she finds a better job with a better manager."

Jasmine j wrote:

"She knows she can sue him because of the Popia Act? He can't just email himself her bank statements. Some of these people are lucky they have civilized employees."

Zaid Africa commented:

"Boss was pocket watching."

Blackrose77🇿🇦 remarked:

"Sadly but true, all companies do that and they even go as far as doing life lifestyle audit."

Zhaakir added:

"This honestly makes me livid. The fact that this “boss” doesn’t want to see his workers progress in life should be a criminal offence. Is this slavery? In 2025?"

zazamolf🇿🇦🇿🇦 was upset:

"So they pay people peanuts deliberately to keep them in poverty. I wish some employer out there could reach out to the girl and offer her a job."

Lindo remarked:

"Even if she gets her job back they will make her working environment toxic after this."

Noluthando Mngxongo wrote:

"People with an entire loaf will still want your 2slices and be jealous of how you got it"

