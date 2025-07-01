A woman in Cape Town exposed her partner for living a double life, leaving Mzansi in disbelief

The man rented a fully furnished apartment to convince his partner he was single, while hiding an extreme secret

The TikTok video shared by the lady went viral, sparking shock and outrage on social media as South Africans weighed in

A shocking story out of Muizenberg, Cape Town, has left Mzansi in disbelief after a woman exposed her partner for living a double life.

A woman in Cape Town uncovered her partner's double life when he rented a fully furnished apartment to make her believe he was single, and she shared her story in a video. Image: @busiswangwadla

Man rents furnished apartment to convince bae he's single

She took to her social media under @busiswangwadla, recounting the harrowing story that gained massive traction online.

She shared on 7 May 2025 in a TikTok video how her partner pretended to be single by renting a fully furnished apartment to hide the fact that he is married with children.

According to a now-viral social media post, the man went to great lengths to keep up the illusion. He reportedly secured a stylish apartment in Muizenberg, which he used solely to entertain @busiswangwadla, whom he was seeing. @busiswangwadla went on to express how she never suspected anything fishy, as she explained the following in her comments.

"He was always available on calls because of the business he did. I never suspected anything, he was always available, even at 3 am, he would take my calls."

But everything changed when her cousin accidentally stumbled upon the information about @busiswangwadla's partner and informed her about it, which led her to decide to dump him and continue with her life without him.

Social media users reacted with shock and outrage, some applauding the woman for exposing him while others expressed disbelief at the lengths the man went to maintain the lie. The story continues to trend as Mzansi debates the extremes some go to for deception.

Take a look at the post below:

SA reacts to man's betrayal of his bae in shock

Kgomotso Mako said :

"These married men are so creative with their words."

Tshidi Moeletsi shared:

"Lol, it's common these days. I also saw my neighbour in the flat where I'm renting, he rented it but came part-time with his girlfriend, not his wife."

Sasha cracked a joke, saying:

"He’s just creative and deserves an award."

Lyfe wrote:

"Every time I open my husband's phone, I find multiple new girlfriends, with him spending money on them... our money."

Lalah commented:

"What I've learnt from married men is that "if he really wanted to, he would. These people have demanding jobs and families but show up for their side chick. Meanwhile, single Sfiso is always busy and unavailable."

A woman had the shock of her life after she found her boyfriend snuggled up in bed with his side chick, who was a friend.

