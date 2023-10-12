A woman confronts her unfaithful boyfriend in a shopping mall, pulling him away by the hand as onlookers watch

South Africans react to the video with laughter and banter, commending the girlfriend for dealing with her unfaithful boyfriend instead of the other woman

The video of the confrontation goes viral on social media, with many people praising the woman for handling the situation calmly and assertively

Yeyi, umjolo is an extreme sport. A woman's heart sank as she saw her boyfriend, hand-in-hand with another woman, strolling through the shopping mall.

A woman confronted her man after catching him with another lady at the mall. Image: draganna991/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Girlfriend furiously approaches unfaithful lover

A video shows the angry girlfriend approaching her man and the other woman. The girlfriend confronts her bae and questions his behaviour.

Her boyfriend looked at the other woman, then back at her. The man was left speechless as the girlfriend grabbed him by the hand and pulled him away as onlookers watched on in intrigue.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens amused by awkward mjolo moment

Many South Africans reacted with laughter and banter to the video. Others also commended the girlfriend for dealing with her unfaithful boyfriend and not confronting the side chick.

heymed replied:

"She went straight to the problem causer. Not to the innocent fellow lady, hands up."

MakaSimSeluZuma commented:

"Iyoshawa lendoda."

Respect jah wrote:

"Ziyakhala."

Qheba commented:

"Are we not gonna talk about how the side just left like nothing happened ."

Sbonelo Shange said:

"Umsolwa unyamalela endaweni yesigameko."

Namkoneni commented:

"I like the fact that she went straight to her man and not the side."

Source: Briefly News