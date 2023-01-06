An angry woman caught her husband red-handed with a mistress and made a scene about it in public

The video went viral on Twitter as it showed the wife getting fired up after finding her husband treating himself with another lady

Online users reacted to the video discussing the spectacle with some suspecting that the video was too dramatic to be real

A married man cheating on his wife has learned his lesson. The wife who was upset entered the building where he was spending time with his girlfriend.

A man was caught cheating by his wife and came to a spa to find him red-handed. Image: Delmaine Donson/photostorm

Source: Getty Images

The video shows snippets of the woman rushing to catch him. People saw the video as reasons why women should be careful with men when it comes to love.

Man gets caught cheating by wife

In a clip on Twitter a man was having fun with his mistress when his wife showed up. She disrupted people's spa treatments while trying to find the husband with the side chick.

The video by @Itswambu of the woman looking for her husband got nearly 100 00 views. In the clip, the man is hiding in a corner with his alleged mistress.

Relationship scandals often get attention and online users were divided about whether the video was real. People commented with their two cents about the clip.

@BMwamvita commented:

Kinda looks scripted to me."

@Shonda512 commented:

"Wait, he's getting a massage with a cap on?"

@mafuokssss commented:

"Nice marketing from, Obinna ain't no way this is real."

@BiancaNyira commented:

"Could never be me, instead of her enjoying her life she’s busy following a grown man."

@Brunye commented:

"This video is just chaotic.

@MwahafarN commented:

"Women do everything but leave."

@MistahGaga commented:

"The man just wanted peace and quietness, I see why he went with his bestie instead of his housemate."

Source: Briefly News