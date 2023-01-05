A little boy delivered an emotional poem about being marginalised in his community and it had most people who watched it in their feels

One video went viral after the boy with albinism expressed himself through a heartbreaking performance

People couldn't stop raving about how they felt when they heard what the child had to say about the challenges he faced

A future poet went viral after giving a touching account of his experience in life. The kid spoke about the difficulties he faced as a result of living with albinism.

A little boy with albinism lets people know that he lives a difficult life due to people's discrimination. Image: mat_boschh

People were moved and left comments expressing their sympathy. Tweeps discussed how society needs to change for the sake of others.

Kid poet delivers amazing poem

One little boy caused a buzz on after he told people about his life struggles. Through the poem, the little boy told people what it is like to live in a world that does not tolerate those who are different.

In the video, the little boy's poem starts with a disclaimer that his mind is a bit slow and that what he says might not make sense at times. The young poet declares:

"I accepted myself even though others haven't."

He then talks about his experiences as someone with albinism saying people thought he was a witch. The kid says he wishes people would not treat him badly and towards the end, he laments that no one wants a friend like him. He asks:

"Only God knows. Tell me who would want to be my friend?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps often engage in discussions about how they can work to do better for others. People were touched by the video and shared their two cents about what the boy had to say. His poem was a hit with tweeps.

@MyNameIsMzo commented:

"This poem deserves a gazillion retweets."

@Gudda_boogie commented:

"So deep and painful. A king gifted with words!"

@Dlaminithulan commented:

"Powerful and painful. Respect"

@mat_boschh commented:

"Let's teach our kids to respect and love every person in this world."

