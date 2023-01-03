A video on TikTok shows a nurse playing music while on duty which earned her a lot of backlashes

One doctor put the health worker on blast by creating a video criticising her and telling people what they can do about similar behaviour in future

Netizens commented on the video with their two cents about the service they often receive at state hospitals

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video on TikTok went viral after a doctor called out a nurse for being unprofessional. In the original clip, a health worker paid no mind to her job and played music loudly.

One doctor called out a nurse for being unprofessional after playing music loudly in a full hospital ward. Image: Getty Images/4x6/TikTok/ @dr.matthewlani

Source: UGC

A doctor reacted to the video by giving people information and how they can complain about other workers behaving similarly. Online users soon commented that it is a common problem.

Doctor calls out a nurse for being unprofessional

A TikTokker @dr.matthewlani made a TikTok reacting to a nurse playing loud music while on duty. In the video, it is clear that the music is loud enough for all patients in the ward to hear.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The doctor encouraged people to complain about unprofessional health workers to the HPCSA. He also emphasized that people in the workplace should know that there's a time and place for everything. Other people lamented about how they've had bad experiences in the hospital.

Nakisanpfunzo commented:

"This is why we pay for medical aid even if it is expensive."

SiweLuv commented:

"I am a nurse and I really agree with you Doc, some people just don't respect other people its sad actually!"

Angelica-Lee Jardim commented:

"Now this is a doctor who has all my respect, well done. Always remember the oath taken for your position regardless. Brilliant Dcotor."

user5981841026110 commented:

"Unfortunately we deal with such when admitted in public hospitals and they say we hate them when we speak up."

Annelin Karabo Missk commented:

"Maybe she was trying to cheer them up ."

ousi bonii commented:

"Imagine o lwala and need to sleep but you can't cause motho o dirile party ko hospital, yoh. [Imagine you are sick and need sleep but can't because someone is having a party at a hosptial]"

Jay Lewis commented:

"Thanks DR. Thanks for standing up for us people."

Debbie Van Greunen commented:

"This happens in most work places these days where people don't respect their jobs and don't care they do what they want and don't listen to authority."

Living her passion: Nurse shares snaps of workday, Mzansi beams with pride

Briefly News previously reported that a passionate nurse took to Twitter to show Mzansi her daily routine. Peeps praised her dedication and hard work.

Twitter user @ThembiNdw1 shared three photos to her timeline detailing that she helped deliver a baby.

The dedicated nurse works in psychiatric, general and community nursing as well as midwifery. She describes herself as an introvert who loves wine and is a cricket fanatic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News