The Internationally renowned DJ Black Coffee took to Twitter to open up about how the abuse accusations by his ex wife has affected him

In April 2021, Black Coffee's ex-wife Enhle Mbali issued a statement alleging that the DJ physically abused her during their relationship

On his latest tweet, Black Coffee denied the allegations, saying she knows the people who abused her and she must confront them

In a statement shared by News24 last year, Enhle said the past five years of her marriage with Black Coffee were filled with agony and her children witnessed it all.

She said in 2014, her ex-husband struck her several times in their bedroom. In 2019 he threw a bag at her face during their heated argument. Enhle also shared that Black Coffee attacked her again at her 33rd birthday celebration.

Black Coffee has reacted to the accusations, he shared on Twitter that his late father was abusive and he is not okay with the abuse allegations his estranged wife has leveled against him. He added:

"To see her continue to ride that wave as a victim using me and using some of my tweets about it on that swimwear as an activist is quite dark and irresponsible.She knows people who abused her she must confront them and leave me alone."

People have since taken to the comments section to react. @mydumk said:

"It's so unfortunate Engage her though and tell her how her actions affect you emotionally..I feel like she is in a good space she can hear you"

@DesignbyUriel wrote:

"Knowing that there are kids involved, a real man, if he knows that he's innocent, will not go to social media to clear their name. Let your work and action talk for you. No tweet will do that. Finding pity from people who don't know your story won't help but add to your problems."

@thato_malope commented:

"The problem is that she fell in love with black coffee and not with nkosinathi. You'll never know a person's true intentions until they show you who they really are as a person. Just be happy that it happened. Bridges burn lesson learned."

@Samnyakudya:

"Yasuka indaba.....a lot of people need to heal from their past traumas else like one rotten tomatoe we go around damaging others."

