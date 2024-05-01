The Post Office proceeded with retrenchments of close to 4,900 employees despite hopes for temporary financial relief

Joint Business Rescue Practitioners expressed regret over the unsuccessful application for relief funding and apologised to affected employees

South Africans are concerned about the job cuts given the severe unemployment crisis in the country

The South African Post Office started with the retrenchment process of its staff. Image: @PostofficeSa/X and Stock photo/Getty

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has announced the retrenchment of nearly 4,900 employees.

Failed relief efforts

Despite hopes for relief through the Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (TERS), the Joint Business Rescue Practitioners were unable to secure the necessary funding.

Anoosh Rooplal, one of the Joint Business Rescue Practitioners, expressed regret over the unsuccessful TERS application, reported SABCNews. He acknowledged the distress it brings to affected employees and their families.

Rooplal said the UIF’s TERS program was seen as a lifeline, offering temporary financial support for the next 12 months while a turnaround plan was devised.

SAPO employees face job loss

Post Office workers received letters instructing them not to report for duty with immediate effect. The troubled state-owned company, already under business rescue since last year, faced mounting debts and struggled to meet salary obligations.

SA citizens weigh in

The news of the Post Office retrenchments has sent shockwaves across South Africa, particularly amid the country's unemployment crisis.

See some social media comments below:

Dianne Pillay suggested:

"They should allow the Post Office to do Smart ID and passports or everything that home affairs do. This will help save jobs and help the country with service delivery."

Shannon Rosenberg wrote:

"The Post Office service hasn’t been great and people have used their competitors' services and that’s why this is happening."

Simo Socikwa mentioned:

"It's sad. These guys should just accept the reality. I have not set foot in a PO branch for close to 5 years now."

Innosa Inno said:

"Those employees must be provided with jobs from other government departments, they can't just abandon them just like that."

IButho LaseMgazini added:

"Anything that ANC touches turns to dust."

COSATU begs government to save Post Office

