A TikTok post reveals how students are receiving large sums of money to fund their studies from the National Research Foundation (NRF)

Students have shared their experiences of receiving generous funding from the NRF, with some receiving up to R180 000 per year for their Master's studies

The NRF is a government agency that funds research and develops highly skilled people and it is a competitive bursary to obtain

A now-viral TikTok post plugged netizens and interested students on where to get postgraduate funding of large sums.

Video details how much students received for bursaries

The footage shows testimonies from people who received large sums of money from the National Research Foundation (NRF) to fund their studies.

As part of the post, one person revealed how they received R55 000 to fund their BTech, and another said they almost bought a Toyota Tazz with their funding.

One woman even disclosed a breakdown of how she was given R10 000 for a book allowance, and R80 000 for seven months for food and accommodation. She also got R13 000 for August and still awaits another three months' allowance.

About the NRF

The National Research Foundation (NRF) is a government agency that funds research, develops highly skilled people, and builds important research facilities. It does this to help South Africa produce knowledge in all areas of study.

The NRF aims to create new ways to fund research, help researchers develop their careers, get the public more interested in science, and build world-class research platforms. This will change the way science is done in South Africa and inspire researchers to be competitive on the global stage.

The NRF promotes South African research and innovation both in South Africa and around the world. It works with research institutions, businesses, industries, and international partners to build bridges between research communities. This helps everyone share their knowledge and work together to improve South Africa.

Netizens react with intrigue to post

Some netizens shared how they also received generous funding from the NRF, while many others responded with inquiries as to how secure the bursary opportunities were for themselves.

Momo 11:11 said:

"I can attest, too. I did my master's, and I think I got R160 000 in total. It was two years ago. NRF is where it's at!"

Tsheki_rams commented:

"I just applied yesterday so it can find me for BCom Honours in economics. I hope I get it."

ThobekaMresponded:

"Anyone who’s doing honours at Unisa using this bursary?"

Wendy Antonique commented:

"True! I received the maximum full scholarship of almost 180k per year for my master's. NRF is hard to get, but the best scholarship ever!"

Vision_Manamela wrote:

"For my honours, I got R110 000 excluding tuition."

Lihle Sabelo wrote:

"The someone from NRF is going to see that we don't really need the money and cut it."

