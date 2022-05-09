A modified Toyota Tazz is creating a stir on social media because it has been transformed so differently that it looks nothing like the original car

Oefentse Mphatsoe is the designer behind the viral car and the Roodepoort resident did everything by himself and is self-taught

Car YouTuber Ernest Page who films modified cars says Mphatsoe has the potential to design, create and fabricate cars

A customised Toyota Tazz that is completely unrecognisable of the original product has gained traction among car lovers on social media.

Oefentse Mphatsoe is the young designer behind the project which features parts from a dirt bin and ordinary items found around the house.

Tazzla or Transformer? Mzansi Man’s Modified Toyota Catches Social Media off Guard As Creation Goes Viral

A massive rear spoiler dominates the design, and the Tazz's concept car appearance is striking with a red and black colour combination.

The 26-year-old is a jack of all trades type of person and has dabled in IT and finance, he's currently completing a six-week welding course, the Roodepoort Record reports.

Despite it looking like it should be on a show stand rather than on the road, the Roodepoort man says the car passes a roadworthy test and is licensed.

Many social media users expressed the opinion that they didn't find the styling appealing and that it "made their eyes out". However ne of South Africa's most well-known car YouTuber's Ernest Page says styling is subjective and it's clear Mphatsoe has some design talent.

Page says:

"Customing (a car) is something that's done to someone's taste, and this gentleman has created something that won't be too many peoples tastes but many concept cars aren't."

Social media users had this to say about the design:

@CMajelo says:

"The more I look the more my eyes hurting."

@RideCity_ says:

"Someone bring my glasses...., looks interesting though."

@SimiloSilwana says:

"What started as a change here and there on this Toyota Conquest has resulted in what could possibly fail a roadworthy test."

Page concludes by saying:

"With some guidance, the right team, company and environment clearly this young man has the potential to design things."

