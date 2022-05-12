This Lamborghini Huracan has been modified to film some of the fastest cars in the world and it does a fantastic job

The 589kW Italian sports car is operated by Activfilms affectionately named the purpose-built cinema car 'Huracam', it's able to film at speeds over 290km/h

The expensive piece of equipment uses an Incline Dynamic Outlet and arm car with Camera Car LLC and is used to shoot feature films, TV shows, and commercials

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The secret behind how some of the fastest cars in the world are filmed has been uncovered: a modified vehicle known as the 'Huracam' is behind the awesome shots.

The car is valued at over R3,2 million and is one-of-a-kind thanks to extreme modifications to accomplish what no other camera can achieve: film the fastest cars in the world.

The 'Huracam' is the world's most powerful camera car with an operating speed of over 290km/h. Image: Instagram / Activfilms

Source: UGC

The company that operates the 'Huracam' is ActivFilms a United States company that works out of Sacramento, California established in 2011. It lists itself as one of the leading car media outlets in the US, the company's website says.

According to Transportation Insider, there are other vehicles fitted with cameras that operate via a gyro-stabilised rig however Italian supercar is the fastest of its kind in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

ActivFilms says the Huracan is an LP610 model that has been modified with a VF Engineering Supercharger to increase power to a startling 589kW. The camera is located in the Lamborghini's front boot as the engine is at the rear, and it's able to be driver at stabalised operating speed of over 290km/h.

Check it out below:

The "Fastest Camera Car in the World" chases down supercars while getting the perfect shot.

Ferrari F8 and Lamborghini Urus, Hip Hop artist Khalid loves cool whips here are 7 of his favourite rides

Undeniably cool, Khalid offers smooth tunes and brilliant music videos, but the 24-year-old also has amazing taste in cars. His breakout album American Teen debuted in 2017 and went on to go platinum, Briefly News reports.

The US Hip Hop star's garage is filled with awesome cars, including BMW M6 Gran Coupe, Lamborghini Urus, Ford Mustang, Porsche GT3 RS, Chevrolet G10 and a Ferrari F8 Tributo.

Khalid's first car was a BMW 4 Series Convertible which isn't a bad way to get one's car history started.

Source: Briefly News