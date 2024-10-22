The South African Amapiano star Tyler ICU has done it again as he remade an iconic song

The DJ and producer announced that he has remade the Mafikizolo's song Khona featuring another Amapiano stars

The popular producer shared a clip with the song that he has remixed on his Instagram page

Tyler ICU dropped a preview of his Mafikizolo's remake song. Image: @tylericu

The South African Amapiano DJ and producer Tyler ICU is doing the most this summer as he has a fresh new banger for his fans and followers.

Tyler ICU remakes Mafikizolo's iconic song Khona

Social media has been buzzing as the Amapiano star Tyler ICU made headlines once again on social media. This was after the DJ and producer was reportedly said to be in a conflict with Nandipha808 over their hit song Mnike.

Recently, the star, who has been in a relationship with South African actress Lorraine Moropa, announced on social media that he had made a remake of Mafikizolo's iconic song, Khona.

Tyler ICU shared a preview of the song on his Instagram page and captioned it:

"@khalilharison x Tyler ICU ft @xelimpilo , @ceeka_rsa , @pcee.official , @leemckrazy_mnicee @djexit_sa , @tyronedee_ & @djmaphorisa KhOna Remake."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Tyler ICU's new song

Many fans and followers of the star flooded the comment section with their reactions to his new song. Here's what they had to say about it:

its.renato.23 wrote:

"Eish december alert."

banele_pooe said:

"King of the fall is back again."

abrantesoficial3 questioned:

"@tylericu, I'm your fan, but I have a question. Besides being a producer, are you also the vocalist of your songs? There's a voice that I always hear in your songs. I want to know if it's yours."

gcxbvnixhego commented:

"This one must be dropped already yoh."

wananotsetse responded:

"Anytime Tyler remakes you just know."

