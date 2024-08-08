Tyler ICU and Lorraine Moropa are Mzansi's latest "IT" couple, showing off their love on Instagram since going public a few weeks ago

The internationally acclaimed musician recently gushed over Lorraine with sweet pictures

Fans are thrilled, flooding their timeline with heartwarming comments and support for the couple

Tyler ICU and Lorraine Moropa are Mzansi's latest "IT" couple. The stars have been painting timelines red with their loved-up content, and fans are not complaining.

Tyler ICU shows off his girlfriend

SA's hottest couple, Tyler ICU and Lorraine Moropa are head over heels in love, and they can't hide it. The couple has been expressing love for each other on the timeline since their relationship became Instagram official a few weeks ago.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Mnike hitmaker Tyler ICU gushed over the former The Queen star. He shared two sweet pictures and wrote:

"I love it here."

Fans can't get enough of Tyler ICU and Lorraine's pictures

We all know Mzansi loves love. The singer's timeline was filled with heartwarming comments and heart emojis for the sweet couple.

@jordan_deyon_69 said:

"This is amazing my G💛.. Same family let say COMASÁVA 🇹🇿+🇿🇦🍎"

@vlad_gorbik_jr wrote:

"🙌Good seeing you happy brother @tylericu."

@miss_rea.king added:

"y’all look so good together 😍😍"

@fuguazidagr8 said:

"Yebbbooo happy for y'all 🔥🔥🔥"

@cherrylmadibs commented:

"The only celebrity couple that I believe will definitely last for a lifetime 🙌❤️🔥😍"

@_the_real_bahrelking_ added:

"Everyone deserves to experience pure love at least once in his lifetime."

@mrsannbition said:

"We love it for you! 🔥"

