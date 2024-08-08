RIP Connie Chiume: Sello Maake KaNcube Shares Sweet Message: “Your Soul Will Be Missed”
- Sello Maake KaNcube mourned Connie Chiume's death, sharing heartfelt condolences and disbelief on social media
- Celebrities like Nandi Madida, Minnie Dlamini, Ntsiki Mazwai, and Katlego Danke also posted tributes after Chiume's passing at a Johannesburg hospital
- Social media users expressed their sorrow and shared touching comments on KaNcube's post, honouring Chiume's impactful life and career
Veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube has added to the list of Mzansi celebrities who shared heartfelt condolence messages after Connie Chiume's death. Connie Chiume died at a Johannesburg hospital after a short illness.
Sello Maake KaNcube mourns Connie Chiume
Connie Chiume's death has shaken the South African entertainment industry. Celebrities including Nandi Madida, Minnie Dlamini, Ntsiki Mazwai, and Katlego Danke have shared moving tributes on social media.
Sello Maake KaNcube also mourned his colleague on his social media page. The legendary star shared pictures alongside Mam'Connie and penned a heartfelt condolence message. KaNcube, who still can't believe his friend is gone, wrote:
"I still can’t believe you took your last sleep and checked out so soon. Your soul will be missed by many of us! Till we meet again!"
Mzansi reacts to Sello Maake KaNcube's post
Social media users are also still trying to piece together the star's death. Many also shared touching comments on the actor's timeline.
@WinstonShongwe said:
"What a beautiful life well lived... Go entertain them in the afterlife 🌹🌹🌹❤️❤️❤️"
@HendriccahM wrote:
"May Her Soul Rest In Eternal Peace, My Sincere Condolences To Her Family & Friends 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕯️🕯️🕯️"
@Shonny_ZA commented:
"We are never ready for End of life but we can only be thankful that she lived, entertained, inspired and left a mark. Rest in peace mama."
@krayziekuda1 said:
"As a Millennial i first knew her as Esmeralda on Generations. Beautiful and super talented. Such a big loss. Rest in peace Mam’ Connie."
Old video reveals how Connie Chiume almost became a nurse
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of Connie Chiume speaking about how she nearly became a nurse left many fans reeling at the actress' sudden passing.
Following the tragic death of veteran actress Connie Chiume, many fans have unearthed old videos of the star's most memorable moments.
