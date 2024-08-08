Connie Chiume's family issued a statement expressing gratitude for the support and confirming her death after an illness

The Gomora star passed away on 6 August 2024 at Garden City Hospital

Mzansi continues to mourn her loss, with social media users sharing heartfelt condolences

Veteran actress Connie Chiume's family has issued a statement sharing more details about the actress' death. The Chiume family thanked Mzansi for the outpouring of love.

Connie Chiume’s family has issued another statement. Image: @conniechiume

Source: Instagram

Connie Chiume's family grateful for the support

Connie Chiume's fans have been waiting anxiously for more details about her death. The star's family has been communicating with South Africans through the Gomora star's social media pages.

The Chiume family recently issued another statement expressing their heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love from social media users. They also confirmed that the star was sick before her untimely death. Part of the statement read:

"The Chiume family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for all the messages of support and condolence during this difficult time as they cope with the loss of their mother, Connie.

"Mam Connie passed away on 6 August 2024 at Garden City Hospital after a period of illness. Her children would like to express their deep appreciation to the doctors and nursing staff who provided exceptional care during her stay.”

Mzansi continues to mourn Mam'Connie Chiume

Social media users also extended their heartfelt condolences to the family.

@marangdream said:

"This is just heartbreaking. 💔 please accept our deepest condolences."

judithsephuma wrote:

"Rest in eternal peace mama💔"

@mabhebhe_omhle commented:

"Oh Mama😢 still cannot believe 😫🕊️🕊️ may the loved ones take heart❤"

@sunflowerocean24 added:

"Rest in Power Mama Connie. 🕯️"

@mmabsie commented:

"😢😢😢😢 still so unbelievable. Sending love and condolences to the family."

