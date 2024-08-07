Lebogang Mashile has angered many South Africans after she sparked a debate about the late Mama Connie Chiume's roots

The award-winning poet recently spoke about the late actress Connie Chiume's Malawian roots on social media

Many netizens slammed the poet for bringing that up just hours after the legendary actress's death

Lebo Mashile sparked a debate about Connie Chiume's roots. Image: @lebomashile, @connie_chiume

The death of legendary actress Connie Chiume has left many netizens in Mzansi devasted, but Lebogang Mashile's words regarding the star angered many on social media.

Lebo Mashile angers SA for sparking debate about Connie Chiume's Malawian roots

The South African award-winning poet Lebogang Mashile has recently rubbed many netizens up the wrong way with her words.

As many online users are sending their deepest condolences to the family of the late Connie Chiume, who passed away at the age of 72 on Tuesday, 6 August 2024, the poet sparked a debate on her Twitter (X) page about the veteran's Malawian roots, angering many of them.

She wrote:

"Connie Chiume, a South African icon, was born in Welkom, South Africa to a Malawian father and a South African mother. Who would dare question her identity, her contribution, or her right to represent us with her beautiful body of work? #EndXenophobia #EndAfrophobia."

See the post below:

Netizens slam Lebo Mashile

Many netizens slammed the star as they believed it wasn't the right time for her to speak about the late Connie Chiume's roots just after her death. see some of the comments below:

@destinyzee wrote:

"Nawe uyasho one of her parents was South African. Your timing is wrong. Why couldn’t you say condolences and move haikhona Yabo Nina ni empty shame."

@Fikz_the_Cook said:

"You should have kept this in your drafts or written it in your journal or spoken about it to your therapist or kube uyewayenza iyoga to help stop the edge to tweeting this. May her soul continue Resting in Peace."

@Moshe_Meso commented:

"At least wait for her to be buried bathong Lebogang."

@sewelankoana mentioned:

"Your timing ausi, just say condolences to the family and keep it moving."

@kheswa_thenjiwe replied:

"Oh but I love you so much. How can you do this to me? I’m embarrassed on your behalf."

@SanphuSA responded:

"Read The Room."

Mzansi celebrities pay tribute to late actress Connie Chiume

