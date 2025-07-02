Former Top Billing TV personality Lorna Maseko made South Africans proud this week when she appeared on Chopped

The media personality announced her debut on the Food Network TV show on her social media account this week

Industry colleagues and fans of the celebrity chef took to her social media post this week to congratulate her

South African chef in the US. Images: LornsMaseko and Phil Mphela

Source: Twitter

Celebrity chef Lorna Maseko, who made headlines when she got roasted for her cooking on social media, made her debut on Food Network this week.

The media personality, who was recently criticised for her cabbage recipe, confirmed her appearance on the American TV show Chopped on her social media this week.

Maseko shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 1 Jul, that she was excited to finally be on Chopped on Tuesday, 1 July.

"What an unforgettable experience, full of thrill, pressure, and pure cooking joy. Can’t wait for you to watch it all unfold. Let’s gooo!" she wrote.

South Africans congratulate the celebrity chef

Bongani Drama said:

Chasing your dreams looks good on you, Lorns!

BET's TV personality RealNomalnga replied:

"OMG, OMG, OMG! Chopped? Lorna, I can’t wait to watch! Congratulations and well done, my love! This is iconic."

Former Selimathunzi TV presenter ZizoTshwete wrote:

"Love this for you @lornamaseko. I haven’t seen this show in ages, but I love it so much! Stay shining."

LeboLionSA wrote:

"Congratulations. I will definitely be tuning in."

Lesedim21 said:

"When is the repeat? I am so excited for you."

BokangMat replied:

"Oh wow, congratulations, Lorna, this is so massive."

TheDaleyPlate said:

"I can’t wait to tune in!"

Reality TV star BlueMbamo asked:

"Where can we watch the whole episode?"

ChefNti wrote:

"Nazo! They don't know that you have done this 4 times a day for months."

Lorna Maseko partners with SAA

The international celebrity chef Lorna Maseko received criticism from South Africans on social media when she entered into a partnership with South African Airways (SAA) to curate a range of delicious menus for business class passengers.

@Ntombenhle124 wrote:

"But Lorna can't really cook, and she knows it too. SA is indeed alive with possibilities; you just have to know people in high places, and you'll be set. @Fikz_the_Cook was supposed to be the one getting this gig."

@Ndaba_2025 said:

"But can she cook, or is it a connection?"

@Tori_fuego replied:

"The_Funnychef would be a better choice. Each to their own."

Celebrity chef made her debut on 'Chopped' this week. Lorna Maseko

Source: Instagram

What happened between Lorna Maseko and Floyd Shivambu? A look at the stars’ mysterious affair

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in June 2025 that Lorna Maseko and Floyd Shivambu have long sparked dating rumours, with fans speculating about their alleged relationship and a secret daughter born in 2021.

Floyd Shivambu's political drama, including his demotion from the MK Party after visiting Prophet Bushiri, reignited public interest in his love life and connection to the celebrity chef.

Lorna Maseko's post celebrating her daughter’s 2nd birthday subtly confirmed motherhood, while her cryptic message about never posting her man added fuel to rumours linking her to Shivambu.

Source: Briefly News