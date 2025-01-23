Lorna Maseko’s Cooking Gets Roasted, Mzansi Shares Screenshots: “Your Sins Are Many”
- Lorna Maseko is once again catching heat over her dishes and cooking methods
- Following her extraordinary collaboration with SAA, peeps said clients needed to hold on to their serviettes
- Mzansi criticised Lorna's cooking and produced screenshots of the celebrity chef's past dishes
Poor Lorna Maseko can't catch a break, and netizens are back to throwing shade at her cooking.
Peeps question Lorna Maseko's cooking
Coming from bagging a huge partnership with South African Airways (SAA) as the executive chef, it seems Lorna Maseko's supporters aren't the only ones talking about her new gig.
Several netizens have come forward to bash the celebrity cook's meals, with claims that she doesn't know her way around the kitchen.
What first started as curiosity about her cabbage recipe blew up to peeps questioning how Lorna has managed to build a reputable culinary career and cook for stars like Omarion.
lazola_ shared a Twitter (X) post commending Lorna on her gig with SAA and threw in some not-so-subtle shade:
"Huge bag, great for her, sad for customers because she can't cook."
Along with several others, they shared screenshots of some of Lorna's meals:
Netizens debate over Lorna Maseko's cooking
Peeps questioned Lorna's meals and methods, saying they weren't make sure:
BusiswaEmvula agreed:
"So true. The combinations don’t make sense."
maphindi193 recalled:
"I just remembered that TikTok of her making cabbage; it looked so awful."
FM_M__ taunted Lorna:
"She looks like she can’t cook."
Meanwhile, others defended her cooking:
MamaBae__ defended Lorna:
"You guys are haters, and it's so revolting. You are telling me that you are basing this conclusion based on pictures?"
portiamabunda_ said:
"I hope she disappoints all of you and gets only good reviews."
Bill_Bragga posted:
"Guys, let’s not lie, please. I’m not her biggest fan but girl can cook. Have you ever had her food before?"
Anele Mdoda shows off cooking skills
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the mouthwatering meal Anele Mdoda prepared for her dad.
Many fans were impressed, and some even requested tips on how to make Anele's signature dish.
