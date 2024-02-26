Lorna Maseko was dragged after netizens saw her cabbage recipe

The celebrity chef did a story time while making her meal and left Mzansi baffled

While some netizens dragged Lorna's recipe, others came to her and the cabbage's defence

Mzansi was divided in opinion about Lorna Maseko's unorthodox cabbage recipe. Images: lornamaseko

Source: Instagram

Lorna Maseko is being dragged online over her cabbage recipe that some netizens found strange. The 40-year-old chef shared a video of herself preparing her cabbage, which she pan-seared before serving.

Lorna Maseko shares cabbage recipe

Chef Lorna Maseko recently shared a new recipe with her followers. Seeing that the year had just started, Lorna thought she would make a popular Janu-worry recipe - cabbage.

On her Instagram page, the celebrity chef shared an unorthodox cabbage recipe where she cut the cabbage head in fours and pan-seared the pieces.

This is different from how many people usually prepare cabbage, which involves grating the pieces and either boiling or frying them:

"Try something new and give it your all."

Mzansi weighs in on Lorna Maseko's recipe

Social media is buzzing with criticism over Lorna Maseko's recipe, with many people claiming that it looked repulsive - ouch! Lorna recently cooked for Omarion; surely she knows what she's doing, right?

NdumyMbingo said:

"You see Cyril’s influencers trying to convince us that R350 is enough."

molebogeng.letebele.73 posted:

"I'll never eat like that. God knows that's not a dish."

kiro_moroka wrote:

"Oh no. Some things you just keep to yourself."

loo_mats responded:

"This is giving januworry vibes when you’re out of groceries and pull out whatever's left in the fridge."

Meanwhile, some netizens defended Lorna, saying her recipe was common and quite tasty:

MissMercia_ defended Lorna:

"The more I watch it, the more I realise that there's nothing wrong with this dish. You guys have cabbage-related PTSD because your families boiled it with salt."

_Nadimadisha wrote:

"People are shocked that she fried it. It makes sense why a lot of people hate cabbage; because they boil it in water."

ThembiMatroshe said:

"This recipe actually looks amazing."

NontshiShange posted:

"I’m always so confused by how closed-minded people are when it comes to food."

Lorna Maseko makes Times Square debut

In more Lorna Maseko updates Briefly News shared the celebrity chef's reaction after seeing her face on a billboard in New York's Times Square.

The star received congratulatory messages from fans and peers, wishing her well.

Source: Briefly News