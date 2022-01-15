Who is Wayne Perry? Life story of Washington D.C's worst killer and drug lord

Wayne Perry is an infamous American criminal who terrorized the locals of Washington D.C. for about 20 years. Before his arrest, his name was the most notorious in the streets of Washington, and everyone feared him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Criminal Silk Perry. Photo: @wayne_silk_perry

Source: Instagram

Who is Wayne Perry? Wayne ‘Silk’ Perry was the man of the dreaded criminal Alpo Martinez of New York and D.C. Here is the comprehensive life story of the American gangster Wayne Perry, the worst killer and drug lord in Washington D.C.

Wayne Perry's profile summary

Full name : Wayne Anthony Perry-El

: Wayne Anthony Perry-El Other name : Nkosi Shaka Zulu El

: Nkosi Shaka Zulu El Date of birth : 14th November 1962

: 14th November 1962 Place of birth : 203, L Street in Southwest Washington D.C.

: 203, L Street in Southwest Washington D.C. Wayne Perry's age : 60 years old in 2022

: 60 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion : Islam

: Islam Schools attended : Wilson High School, Randall High School, Franklin GED school

: Wilson High School, Randall High School, Franklin GED school Height : 5 feet 9 inches

: 5 feet 9 inches Weight : 78 kilograms

: 78 kilograms Hair colour : Black

: Black Who was Wayne Perry married to? : Twala McClain

Twala McClain Occupation : Former robber, drug lord, and murderer

: Former robber, drug lord, and murderer Infamous for: Gangster and the man of Alpo Martinez

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Wayne Perry's biography

What part of DC is Wayne Perry from? Anthony grew up on L Street in the 203 area of Southwest Washington D.C and spent summers in Georgia.

For a gangster and murder of his calibre, it is no shock that much of Nkosi Shaka Zulu El's personal life, such as family, is unknown. However, he had a little brother killed in a bank in 1979 and a brother called Lop.

Education

Anthony went to Wilson High School and then to Randall. Besides academics, he was involved in sports like boxing, basketball, baseball, and football. However, he was kicked out of Randall when he beat his high school coach with a bat. As a result, he was barred from all D.C. public schools.

The judge ordered him to attend Franklin GED school. There, Anthony killed someone who threatened to take his chain.

Criminal life

Nkosi Shaka Zulu El got into criminal life when he was young, putting his first fool in the dirt in 1974 when he was 12 years old. Even in high school, he spent time on the streets with older gangsters. By the late 1970s, he was robbing banks and drug dealers.

Wayne Perry hitman

Wayne Perry's name left everyone terrified, considering he killed anyone for money. Wayne Perry's killer moves were so smooth, leaving witnesses puzzled on how he shot the victim right on the head without them noticing.

His long-term partner was Albert Alpo Martinez. Anthony eliminated witnesses, disloyal gang members, and rival drug dealers who threatened Alpo’s drug business in any way. He even killed his ex-girlfriend, Evelyn Carter, for supposedly compromising him.

Wayne Perry drug lord

Other than being Alpo's bodyguard and a hitman, the two partners operated illegal drug-selling racquets, running the city's underworld and elevating drug activities. Besides drug-dealing and killing, Perry committed other crimes such as robbery and extortion.

Wayne Perry Alpo fallout

Killer and drug lord Wayne Perry. Photo: @wayne_silk_perry

Source: Instagram

What happened to Wayne Perry? Wayne Perry's murders and other crimes ended when his long-term friend, Alpo, snitched on him to the police. Wayne was arrested in 1993. In 1994, in an interesting twist of events, Perry testified against Alpo.

Anthony and two codefendants (Tyrone LaSalle Price and Michael Anthony Jackson) were charged in a 27-count indictment with first-degree murder, committing murders to further a continuing criminal enterprise, racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, retaliating against a witness, kidnapping, and robbery.

Nkosi Shaka pleaded guilty to five counts of murder and furthering a continuing criminal enterprise. U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan sent him to life imprisonment instead of the death penalty for testifying against Alpo.

How did Wayne Silk Perry die?

Is Wayne Perry still alive? Yes. Nkosi Shaka is alive and currently in an undisclosed maximum-security prison in Washington state, serving his life sentence. His former friend, Mr. Alpo Martinez, died in a shoot-out on 31st October 2021.

Wayne Perry's book

Wayne Perry's story is documented in the book Washington DC Hitman - Wayne "Silk" Perry, by Seth Ferranti found on Amazon. The book describes him as loyal and respected. However, much of his personal information is undisclosed.

Wayne Perry's net worth

Nkosi Shaka Zulu El is assumed to be worth millions of dollars, as he has acquired lots of money during his gangster days. However, since he earned his cash through criminal activities, his net worth has not been calculated.

Wayne Perry is one of the most high-profile killers of the time. His criminal days may have ended with him spending the rest of his life behind bars, but that does not fully pay for the inhuman acts he committed.

READ ALSO: Who is Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend? How did Naomi and rapper bae Cordae meet?

Briefly.co.za published interesting details about Naomi Osaka's boyfriend. His full name is Cordae Amari Dunston, and he was born on 26th August 1997. Cordea is an Afro-American born in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Cordea is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. He went to Towson University but dropped out of school in 2018. Naomi and Cordea have been dating for about 2 years now.

Source: Briefly News