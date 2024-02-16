Global site navigation

Top 30 notorious black serial killers and how they were caught
Top Lists

Top 30 notorious black serial killers and how they were caught

by  Priscillah Mueni

According to statistics from investigative units, most serial killers in the USA are white males. The findings do not absolve black serial killers of their contribution to the number of killings. This article delves into the intricacies of the answer to the question, how many black serial killers are there?

Samuel Little, Harrison Graham and Chester Turner
From L-R Samuel Little, Harrison Graham and Chester Turner, some of the most notorious serial killers. Photo: @OfficialJoelF, @coldcasemm and @ABC7 on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

TABLE OF CONTENTS

In creating this list of the most notorious black serial killers, we have considered data from sources like Murderpedia to retrieve details about the figures, their crimes and where they are. This list acknowledges the existence of notorious black serial killers for informational purposes only. It does not intend to perpetuate stereotypes or promote harmful narratives. Discretion is advised.

Who are the most notorious black serial killers?

Tabulated below is a list of male serial killers and the number of victims they are confirmed to have murdered during their killing sprees. Some are said to have had more victims.

Read also

Is John Mayer gay? Insider details about the singer's sexuality

Name of male serial killerNumber of victims
Samuel Little60 confirmed, 93 claimed and suspected
Harrison Graham7
Henry Louis Wallace11
Charles Lendelle Carter3+
Chester Turner15+
Benjamin Atkins11
Matthew Macon6
Darren Deon Vann7 to 18
Wayne Bertram Williams2 convicted, 20 to 29 suspected
Derrick Todd Lee7+
Anthony McKnight5
Shelly Andre Brooks7 to 20+
Lorenzo Gilyard6 to 13+
Mark Goudeau9
Cedrick Maake27+
Moses Sithole38 confirmed, 76 suspected
Jack Mogale16
Sipho Thwala16+
Jimmy Maketta16 confirmed
Eddie Mosley8 to 16+
Carl Watts14 to 100+
Calvin Jackson9
Lorenzo Fayne6
Kendall Francois8 to 10+
Cleophus Prince, Jr.6
Craig Chandler Price 4
Paul Durousseau7+
Lonnie David Franklin Jr10 to 25 victims, 1 known survivor

Women, too, have been involved in killing sprees. These are the black female serial killers featured in our list.

Read also

Michael Bolton's health, age, family, wife, profiles, net worth

Female serial killerNumber of victims
Roberta Elder14
Debra Brown8

1. Samuel Little

Full nameSamuel McDowell
Other namesSamuel McDowell, The Choke-and-Stroke Killer, Mr. Sam
Date of birth7 June 1940
Place of birthReynolds, Georgia, U.S.
Death30 December 2020, Los Angeles County, California, U.S.
Aged80 years at death
ConvictionsMurder (8 counts)
Criminal penaltyFour life sentences without the possibility of parole
Victims60 confirmed, 93 claimed and suspected
Span of crimes1970 to 2005 (confirmed)
Date apprehended5 September 2012

Samuel McDowell, better known as Samuel Little, is considered one of the worst serial killers in America. He confessed to murdering 93 women between 1970 and 2005, although it is alleged he might have begun the killing spree earlier.

Samuel Little was arrested on 5 September 2012 for possession of narcotics, and DNA tests established his involvement in the murders. He was later tested for the murders of 93 women, instigating his confession. He died on 30 December 2020 in a Los Angeles County hospital.

Read also

Who is Keefe D, Tupac Shakur's suspected murderer?

The late Samuel Little, the most notorious serial killer
Samuel Little listens to the opening statements as his trial begins on 18 August 2014. Photo: Bob Chamberlin
Source: Getty Images

2. Harrison Graham

Full nameHarrison Frank Graham
Other namesMarty, Frank, Junior
Date of birth9 September 1959
Age64 (as of February 2024)
Place of birthPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S.
NationalityAmerican
Convictions7 × murder and 7 × Desecration of deceased
Criminal penaltyDeath; commuted to life
Victims 7
Span of crimes 1986 to 1987
Date apprehended 17 August 1987
Imprisoned atSCI Coal Township

Harrison Frank "Marty" Graham is an American serial killer who gained notoriety for murdering 7 women in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, between mid-1986 and mid-1987. Graham kept the remains of his victims in his apartment, prompting his neighbours to alert the police about a foul odour coming from the apartment; Harrison had already fled by then.

He was arrested on 17 August 1987, and in 1988, he was found guilty of 7 counts of murder and 7 counts of desecrating a corpse. He was sentenced to death, but later, his sentences were commuted to life imprisonment.

Read also

Byron Allen's net worth: What is his net income in 2024?

Harrison Graham, an American serial killer
Harrison Graham, a Philadelphia-based serial killer found guilty of murdering 7 women. Photo: @DemilichLovato and @coldcasemm
Source: Twitter

3. Henry Louis Wallace

Full name Henry Louis Wallace
Date of birth 4 November 1965
Age 58 (as of February 2024)
Place of birth Barnwell, South Carolina, U.S.
Convictions9 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of sexual offence
Criminal penaltyDeath
Victims11
Span of crimes8 March 1990 to 8 March 1994
Date apprehended12 March 1994

Henry Louis Wallace was a serial killer charged with the murder of 11 black women in South and North Carolina. The former US Navy began his killing spree in 1990 and was in and out of police custody for crimes such as burglary.

Wallace murdered two women who lived in the same apartment complex two days apart in March 1994. He killed his 11th victim shortly after and was finally caught and arrested on March 12, 1994.

During the 12 hours of his interrogation, he pled guilty to the murder of 10 women in Charlotte. He was convicted of 9 murders and was sentenced to death in January 1997.

Read also

What happened to Garry Chapman from Dog the Bounty Hunter?

Henry Louis, an American black serial killer
Henry Louis was charged with murdering 10 women, although he was convicted of 9 murders and sentenced to death. Photo:@ExactlyRight and @serialkillx on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

4. Charles Lendelle Carter

Full name Charles Lendelle Carter
Year of birth 1968
Age56 years (as of 2024)
Place of birthAtlanta, Georgia, USA
NationalityAmerican
Victims3+
Span of crimes 2004 to 2006

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Charles Lendelle Carter is a convicted serial killer currently serving three life sentences for crimes committed between 2004 and 2006. His murder charges surfaced after he was named a suspect in the murder of Rosenthal, and during questioning, he confessed to killing a man. He hinted at being a "monster" and "serial killer", opening a can of worms for his crimes.

5. Chester Turner

Full nameChester Dewayne Turner
NicknameThe Southside Slayer
Date of birth 5 November 1966
Age 57 years (as of February 2024)
Place of birthWarren, Arkansas, U.S.
Criminal penaltyDeath
Victims15+
Span of crimes 1987 to 1998
Date apprehended 30 September 2003

Read also

Who is Amy Lee Nelson, Willie Nelson's daughter? Age, bio, family, career, net worth

Chester Dewayne Turner is an American serial killer and sex offender often considered one of the most prolific serial killers in Los Angeles' history. He was convicted of sexually assaulting and murdering 14 women and an unborn baby between 1987 and 1998.

He was sentenced to 8 years for abusing women and while serving the sentence, DNA analysis implicated Dewayne in several unsolved murder and sexual offence cases.

Turner was sentenced to death in July 2007 for 10 murders. In June 2014, he was sentenced to death again for four additional murders.

Chester Turner, an American serial killer, during sentencing
Chester Dewayne Turner listening as a jury hands down a death sentence to Turner on murder charges in Superior Court on 15 May 2007 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Francine Orr-Pool
Source: Getty Images

6. Debra Brown

Full name Debra Brown
Date of birth11 November 1962
Age37 years (as of February 2024)
Place of birthWaukegan, Illinois, United States
ConvictionsKidnapping, abuse and murder
Victims8
Span of crimeMay 1984 - July 1984
Criminal penaltyLife sentence

Black female serial killers are not as famous as their male counterparts. However, Debra Brown is among the few female serial killers. She and her boyfriend, Alton Coleman, were involved in multiple kidnappings, armed robberies and murders.

Read also

Biography of John Gotti Agnello (Victoria Gotti's son)

Coleman and Brown were arrested in Evanston. As they walked across an intersection, they passed in front of a motorist who was from Coleman's neighbourhood in Waukegan. The motorist drove to a gas station and notified the police from a pay phone.

Debra and her boyfriend were sentenced to death, and Coleman was executed on 26 April 2002. Debra had her sentence commuted to life imprisonment in 1991. She is currently serving her sentence without the possibility of parole in Ohio.

Debra Brown and her boyfriend, Alton Coleman, in court
Debra Brown and her boyfriend, Alton Coleman, in court during their trial. Debra was sentenced to life imprisonment. Photo: @Rams_C_Crime and @DiscoveryID on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

7. Benjamin Atkins

Full name Benjamin Thomas Atkins
Other namesThe Woodward Corridor Killer, Misogyny
Date of birth26 August 1968
Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, U.S.
Death17 September 1997 in Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center, Jackson, Michigan, U.S. (aged 29 years)
Age29 years (at death)
ConvictionsFirst-degree murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct
Criminal penaltyLife imprisonment (x11)
Victims11
Span of crimes 14 December 1991 to 21 August 1992
Date apprehended 21 August 1992

Read also

The untold truth of Jason Simpson: What happened to O.J. Simpson's oldest son?

Benjamin Atkins, better known as The Woodward Corridor Killer, was an American serial killer who was charged with torturing and killing 11 women in Detroit and Highland Park. Atkins committed the crimes within 8 months, and most of Benjamin's victims were adult workers.

Benjamin was identified on a Detroit street by Darlene Saunders, whom Atkins had assaulted in October 1991. He was arrested in 1992 and was convicted of first-degree and first-degree sexual conduct. He was sentenced to 11 consecutive life sentences. Benjamin succumbed to an infection related to HIV in 1997.

8. Matthew Macon

Full nameMatthew Emmanuel Macon
Also knownChilly
Date of birth8 September 1979
Age 44 years (as of February 2024)
Characteristics Sexual abuse, torture
Victims6
Span of crime2004 to 2007
Date apprehended 28 August 2007

Matthew Macon grew up in Michigan and walked the same streets with his victims whom he would later sexually abuse, torture and murder. In the summer of 2007, he murdered 5 women within 4 weeks.

Read also

John Henry Kelley's bio: Everything you ought to know about Michelle Pfeiffer's son

Macon was caught while attempting to murder his sixth victim, Linda Jackson, whom he attacked, but she was saved by her dog. Linda called the police, who arrested him. After 8 hours of interrogation, he confessed to killing 6 women. In his confession, he was quoted saying,

I get pleasure off pain. Theirs. No. I never hurt myself. I just like to see fear in people's faces.

In May 2008, Macon was charged with two counts of 1st degree murder, torture, assault and home invasion. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole and is currently serving his sentence at the Gus Harrison Correctional Facility in Adrian, Michigan.

9. Darren Deon Vann

Full name Darren Deon Vann
NicknameDonald Vann
Date of birth21 March 1971
Age 52 years (as of February 2024)
Place of birthIndiana, U.S.
ConvictionsMurder (7 counts)
Criminal penaltyLife in prison without parole (seven concurrent terms)
Victims7 to 18
Span of crimes2013 to October 2014
Date apprehended 18 October 2014
Imprisoned atWabash Valley Correctional Facility

Read also

Was Asian Doll King Von's girlfriend? Facts about the American female rapper

Darren Deon is a black serial killer who is currently serving a life sentence at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility. When 19-year-old Afrikka Hardy was found strangled in a motel, authorities used Hardy's phone records and located Vann. He confessed to the murders of six other female victims in Indiana and is currently serving seven concurrent life sentences.

10. Wayne Bertram Williams

Full nameWayne Bertram Williams
Other namesAtlanta Monster, Atlanta Boogeyman, Atlanta Child Killer
Age65
Place of birthAtlanta, Georgia, U.S.
Date of birth27 May 1958
ConvictionsTwo counts of murder
Criminal penaltyLife imprisonment
Victims 2 convicted, 20 to 29 suspected
Date apprehended21 June 1981

Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Wayne Bertram Williams is an American convicted killed and suspected serial killer. He is currently serving life imprisonment for the murder of two men in 1981. However, he is alleged to have been responsible for at least 24 out of 30 murders in Atlanta carried out between 1979 and 1981.

Read also

Why was Amber Heard's father jailed? All about David Heard

Before his June 1981 arrest, Williams was a suspect in the Atlanta murders on the morning of 22 May 1981. Police manning the James Jackson Parkway Bridge arrested him after hearing a loud splash suggesting that something had been thrown from the bridge into the river at a spot where multiple bodies had been discovered.

Wayne Williams, an American serial killer
Wayne Williams in a magazine shot. It was taken by his photographer dad, H.C. Williams. Photo: Bettmann Archive
Source: Getty Images

11. Derrick Todd Lee

Full nameDerrick Todd Lee
NicknameThe Baton Rouge Serial Killer
Date of birth5 November 1968
Place of birthSt. Francisville, Louisiana, USA
Death21 January 2016 in Zachary, Louisiana, USA(aged 47)
Convictions Assault, burglary, murder, stalking, trespassing and voyeurism
Criminal penalty Death
Victims 7+
Span of crimes23 August 1992 to 3 March 2003
Date apprehended 27 May 2003

Derrick Todd Lee was a convicted black serial killer who had his killing spree between 1992 and 2003. Before his arrest, Lee had been arrested severally for stalking women and watching them in their homes. One of his victims who survived, Dianne Alexander's description of Lee assisted investigators in Lee's arrest.

Read also

Meet Christopher Knight's fitness model wife, Cara Kokenes

Positive DNA tests instigated Lee's arrest and conviction for the murder of 7 women, and his trial culminated in a death sentence. He is suspected to have had more victims, although the police lacked evidence to prove the connections. Derrick Lee succumbed to heart disease in January 2016 while awaiting execution.

Derrick Todd Lee, a serial killer, appearance in Fulton County Superior Court
Derrick Todd Lee's appearance in Fulton County Superior Court for an extradition hearing on 28 May 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Erik S. Lesser
Source: Getty Images

12. Anthony McKnight

Full name Anthony McKnight
Year of birth1954
Place of birthUnited States
Death 17 October 2019 in San Quentin State Prison, California, U.S. (aged 65)
Convictions5 counts of Murder
Criminal penaltyDeath
Victims5
Span of crimes September 1985 to January 1986
Date apprehended 24 January 1986

Anthony McKnight was an American serial killer, kidnapper, and sex offender who was convicted of murdering five women and assaulting five others in Oakland, California. He began his killing spree in September 1986 and was apprehended on 24 January 1986.

Read also

What happened to Dog the Bounty Hunter's brother Tim Chapman?

Investigators were able to obtain a photograph of McKnight and showed it to three of the victims, all of whom identified him, and he was arrested. In 2008, Anthony McKnight was found guilty of 5 counts of murder and sentenced to death. He died in 2019, awaiting his execution.

13. Shelly Andre Brooks

Full name Shelly Andre Brooks
Date of birth 22 January 1969
Age55 years (as of February 2024)
Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, U.S.
Convictions Murder, attempted murder
Criminal penalty Life imprisonment
Victims7 to 20+
Span of crimes2001 to 2006
Date apprehended26 June 2006
Imprisoned at G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility, Jackson Michigan

Shelly Andre Brooks is a black American serial killer who killed at least 7 victims, although he is suspected to have killed 20 people or even more. A survivor's account led to his arrest, and after pleading guilty throughout his trial, he was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Read also

Who is Toie Roberts, Rick Ross' daughter? Everything to know

14. Lorenzo Gilyard

Full name Lorenzo Jerome Gilyard, Jr.
Date of birth24 May 1950
Age73 years (as of February)
Place of birthKansas City, Missouri, U.S.
ConvictionFirst-degree murder (x6)
Criminal penaltyLife imprisonment without parole
Victims6 to 13+
Span of crimes1977 to 1993
Date apprehended2004

Lorenzo Jerome Gilyard, Jr. is an American serial killer and former trash company supervisor believed to have killed at least 13 women and girls between 1977 and 1993. In 2001, the Kansa City Police Department, while examining DNA samples from Lorenzo, established he was connected with the murder of 6 women within the area.

Lorenzo was apprehended in 2004 and charged with 12 counts of first-degree murder. He maintained his innocence throughout the trial. He was convicted of six counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

Lorenzo Gilyard convicted American serial killer
From L-R, Lorenzo Gilyard during a prison visit and during a court proceeding. Lorenzo maintained his innocence throughout his trial. Photo: @serialkillx and @LisaGinKC on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

15. Lonnie David Franklin Jr

Read also

Nikko Jenkins' biography: Age, wife, sister, father, interview, worth

Full nameLonnie David Franklin Jr.
NicknamesGrim Sleeper, 25 Auto Killer
Date of birth 30 August 1952
Place of birthLos Angeles, California, U.S.
Death28 March 2020 in San Quentin State Prison, San Quentin, California, U.S.(aged 67)
Criminal penalty Death
Victims 10 to 25+ victims, 1 known survivor
Span of crimes 1984 to 2007
Date apprehended 7 July 2010

Lonnie David Franklin Jr., better known as Grim Sleeper, was an American serial killer who was found guilty of murdering at least 10 people. However, he is suspected to have murdered up to 25 people in Los Angeles between 1984 and 2007. David was also convicted of sexual offence and sexual violence.

Detectives used a piece of discarded pizza, along with saliva found on the victims, to establish a DNA match. On July 7, 2010, Franklin was arrested.

Grim Sleeper's trial started in February 2016. In May 2016, the jury convicted him of murdering 9 women and one teenage girl. In August 2010, he was sentenced to death for each victim named in the murder. Lonnie David was found dead in his cell at the San Quentin State Prison in March 2020.

Lonnie David Franklin Jr., an American serial killer, in an LA court
Lonnie David Franklin Jr.'s sentencing on 10 August 2016. Photo by Al Seib
Source: Getty Images

16. Paul Durousseau

Full name Paul Durousseau
Date of birth11 August 1970
Age53years (as of February 2024)
Place of birthBeaumont, Texas, U.S.
ConvictionFirst-degree murder
Criminal penalty Death; commuted to life imprisonment
Victims 7+
Span of crimes6 January 1997 to 20 January 2003
Date apprehended 17 June 2003
Imprisoned at Walton Correctional Institution

Paul Durousseau gained notoriety for murdering seven young women between 1997 and 2003. He was arrested after two witnesses in the murder of two of his victims linked him to the night the victims disappeared. Initially, Durousseau was not a suspect in the murders, but DNA later tied him to the crimes.

Paul was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death. His charge was later commuted to life imprisonment. He is currently serving his sentence at the Walton Correctional Institution.

17. Cleophus Prince, Jr.

Full name Cleophus Prince, Jr.
Date of birth24 July 1967
Age56 years (as of February 2024)
Place of birth Birmingham, Alabama, U.S.
Conviction12 July 1993
Criminal charge Attempted burglary, burglary, murder, sexual offence, robbery
PenaltyDeath
Span of crimes 12 January 1990 to 13 September 1990
Victims6
Date apprehended3 March 1991
Imprisoned atSan Quentin State Prison

Dubbed the Clairemont Killer, Cleophus Prince, Jr. is a convicted black serial killer. He was sentenced to death in 1993 after being found guilty of sexual offence and the murder of six women in San Diego, California, USA. He committed his crimes between January 1990 and September 1990 while serving in the US Navy.

Prince was caught in February 1991 after he tried to break into a house, and DNA results connected him to the murders.

Cleophus Prince, Jr., a notorious black serial killer
Cleophus Prince, Jr. was serving in the US Navy when he was arrested and charged with sexual offence murder. Photo: @topdocumentarys and @crimenews on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

18. Craig Chandler Price

Full nameCraig Chandler Price
Date of birth 11 October 1973
Age50 years (as of February 2024)
Place of birthWarwick, Rhode Island, U.S.
Victims4
Span of crimes 27 July 1987 to 1 September 1989
Date apprehended 1989
Imprisoned at Union Correctional Institution, Raiford, Florida

Craig Chandler Price is a black serial killer who committed his crimes between the ages of 13 and 15, the youngest serial killer in US history. The police arrested him in 1989 for four murders. Before the arrest, he had been in police custody for theft.

Craig calmly confessed his crimes and was tried and convicted as a minor; hence, he would be released and his criminal records sealed when he turned 21. However, he was released due to his crimes while held at the Rhode Island Training School.

During his incarceration, Price was charged with additional charges. These crimes attracted an additional 10 to 25 years to his prison sentence; hence, he is serving a life sentence at the Union Correctional Institution, Raiford, Florida.

Craig Price, youngest serial killer in the history of US
Craig Price murdered 4 people and was sentenced to life imprisonment. Photo:@DeyBeOnANigga_ and thekissofjudas8 on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

19. Calvin Jackson

Full name Calvin Jackson
Date of birth5 March 1948
Age75 years (as of February 2024)
Place of birthBuffalo, New York, U.S.
Conviction Murder x9
Criminal penaltyLife imprisonment x4
Victims9
Span of crimes1973 to 1974
Date apprehended 12 September 1974
Imprisoned atSullivan Correctional Facility, Fallsburg, New York

Calvin Jackson is an American serial killer responsible for the murder of 9 women in Manhattan's West Side between 1973 and 1974. He confessed to killing them after his arrest. Initially, the murders were assumed to have been due to accidents and natural causes and did not seem to have any connection.

Witnesses who saw Jackson in the neighbourhood contributed to his arrest. Jackson was sentenced to four life sentences with the possibility of parole. He is serving his sentence at the Sullivan Correctional Facility in Fallsburg, New York.

20. Kendall Francois

Full name Kendall Francois
NicknameThe Poughkeepsie Killer, Stinky
Date of birth26 July 1971
Place of birthPoughkeepsie, New York, U.S.
Death11 September 2014 in Wende Correctional Facility, Alden, New York, U.S. (aged 43)
Convictions First-degree murder (8 counts)
Criminal penalty Life imprisonment without parole
Victims 8 to 10+
Span of crimes October 1996 to 26 August 1998
Date apprehended 2 September 1998

Kendall Francois was an American serial killer who was convicted of the murder of 6 women between 1996 and 1998. The police arrested him after reports by other sex workers detailing that he was violent. He was questioned and charged with third-degree assault. He was released after spending 15 days in jail.

Francois was on to his next victim when the police caught him. He was arrested and admitted to murdering one of the victims. A search of his house unveiled the remains of his victims.

Kendall was charged with 8 counts of murder. In August 2000, he pleaded guilty. He was incarcerated in the Attica Correctional Facility and died on 11 September 2014.

Kendall Francois, a black serial killer
Kendall Francois walking to court during his trial for murder and assault. Photo: @AffirmativeMur1 and @the_memorypage on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

21. Lorenzo Fayne

Full nameLorenzo Fayne
Date of birth 2 April 1971
Age52 years (as of February 2024)
Place of birthMilwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S.
ConvictionFirst-degree murder (5 counts)
Criminal penalty Death; commuted to life imprisonment
Victims 6
Span of crimes 1989 to 1993
Date apprehended24 July 1993
Imprisoned atMenard Correctional Center, Chester, Illinois

Lorenzo Fayne is a convicted American serial killer who committed his crimes between 1989 and 1993. He was found guilty of killing one woman and five children and was sentenced to death. The following year, his sentence was commuted to life imprisonment at the Menard Correctional Center, Chester, Illinois.

Fayne was first suspected in the July 23, 1993, murder of 17-year-old Faith Davis, who lived next door from his grandmother's house. He was spotted by witnesses after setting fire to Faith's house, and blood stains were located on his clothes.

22. Mark Goudeau

Full nameMark Goudeau
NicknameThe Baseline Killer
Date of birth6 September 1964
AgeAge 59 years (as of February 2024)
Place of birthPhoenix, Arizona, U.S.
Convictions First-degree murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, sexual abuse, aggravated assault, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, first-degree burglary
Criminal penalty Death
Victims9
Span of crimes 2005 to 2006
Date apprehended 4 September 2006
Imprisoned at Florence State Prison

Mark Goudeau is a black serial killer, kidnapper, and thief who committed his crimes between 2005 and 2006. He was convicted of nine counts of murder. All but one of his victims were women.

Goudeau was linked to the crimes by matching DNA evidence found on the victims and was sentenced to 1,643 years imprisonment. He is serving his sentence at the Florence Station Prison.

Mark Goudeau, a notorious black serial killer
Mark Goudeau during his trial for murder and sexual offence. Photo: @serialkillx and @Iain_McDougall on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

23. Roberta Elder

Full nameRoberta Elder
NicknameMrs Bluebeard
Year of birth 1907
Place of birthAtlanta, Georgia, U.S.
Victims 14
Criminal penalty Life sentence
Crimes span1938 to 1952

Roberta Elder, another one of the black female serial killers, is speculated to have started murdering her victims in the late 1930s. She murdered her family members, hence the name Mrs Bluebeard.

Reverend William Elder, Roberta's husband, died of arsenic poisoning. The coroner who examined the reverend's body after his death alerted the authorities. Investigations revealed Roberta had a trail of murders, including her common-law husband.

Roberta had at least 14 confirmed victims who she murdered between 1938 and 1952. She was convicted to a life sentence based on circumstantial evidence.

24. Cedrick Maake

Full name Maoupa Cedric Maake
Other namesThe Wemmer Pan Killer
Year of birth1965
Age58 or 59 years (as of February 2024)
Place of birth South Africa
Nationality South African
Criminal penalty 1,340 years imprisonment
Victims 27+
Span of crimes 1996 to 1997
Date apprehended December 1997

Maoupa Cedric Maake, whose story was featured in M-Net's 13-part series Criminal Minds, is a South African serial killer convicted of 27 murders. He was also known as the Wemmer Pan Killer because his targeted victims hailed from the Wemmer Pan area.

Detective Byleveld discovered the Wemmer Pan serial killer, Cedric Maake, was also the Hammer Killer. He was sentenced to 27 life sentences plus 1,159 years and 3 months imprisonment.

25. Moses Sithole

Full nameMoses Sithole
Other names The ABC Killer, The Gauteng Killer
Date of birth 17 November 1964
Age 59 years (as of February 2024)
Place of birthVosloorus, Gauteng, South Africa
Convictions Murder, sexual offence, robbery
Criminal penalty2,410 years imprisonment
Victims38 confirmed, 76 suspected
Span of crimes1994 to 1995
Date apprehended6 November 1995
Imprisoned atMangaung Correctional Centre

Moses Sithole is a black serial killer from South Africa. Between 1994 and 1995, Sithole killed at least 37 women and a toddler.

In October 1995, Sithole contacted South African journalist Tamsen de Beer and identified himself. He was apprehended on 6 November 1995 and sentenced to 2,410 years imprisonment. He is serving his sentence at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

Moses Sithole, a South African serial killer
Moses Sithole, better known as the ABD Killer, murdered at least 38 young women. Photo: @nkulipp and @dodesoul on Twitter (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

26. Jack Mogale

Full nameMadumetsa Jack Mogale
Other names West-End Serial Killer
Birth yearSeptember 1968
Age55 years (as of February 2024)
Place of birthSouth Africa
ConvictionsMurder, kidnapping, sexual offence
Victims16
Criminal penaltyLife imprisonment
Span of crimes2008 to 2009
Year of apprehension 2009

Dubbed the West-End Serial Killer by police, Madumetsa Jack Mogale is a black serial killer caught after months of murdering 16 people. He committed his crimes in Wesstonaria and Lenasia between 2008 and 2009.

Mogale was arrested on 27 March 2009 after Mary Sepeng, who later turned state witness, reported one of the victims missing. Two women who survived being attacked by him testified at trial. Jack Mogale was convicted of 52 charges related to sexual offence, kidnapping and murder and is serving a life sentence.

27. Sipho Thwala

Full name Sipho Mandla Agmatir Thwala
Birth year 1968
Age55 or 56 years (as of February 2024)
Place of birth KwaMashu, Durban, South Africa
Criminal penaltyLife imprisonment (506 years)
Victims16+
Span of crimes 1996 to 1997
Date apprehended14 August 1997

Sipho Thwala is a South African serial killer who was convicted in 1999 for the murder of 16 women and 10 counts of sexual offence. He committed his crimes around the KwaZulu Natal area between 1996 and 1997.

Thwala was arrested in 1997 after South African police matched DNA found on the victims to DNA taken from him in 1994. He was sentenced to 506 years and is at the C Max Penitentiary in Pretoria, South Africa.

28. Jimmy Maketta

Full name Jimmy Maketta
Year of birth1964 or 1965
Age59 or 60 years (as of February 2024)
BirthplaceSouth Africa
ConvictionsMurder (x16), sexual offence (x19)
Span of crimes April to December 2005
Sentence25 years

Jimmy Maketta is a South African serial killer, one of the black serial killers whom a state psychiatrist described as a psychopath. He committed his crimes in Philippi, Cape Town, between April and December 2005.

Maketta's son gave Detective Morris his father's address in Mitchells Plain. Maketta no longer lived there, but Morris tracked him down to a house in Constantia, where Maketta was doing a paint job. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in 2007.

Jimmy Maketta, a Cape Town-based serial killer
Jimmy Maketta, a serial killer whose victims were farm workers in Philippi, Cape Town. Photo: @Am_Blujay and @serialkillx on Twitter (modified by the author)
Source: Twitter

29. Eddie Mosley

Full name Eddie Lee Mosley
Date of birth 31 March 1947
Place of birthFort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S.
Death28 May 2020 in Marianna, Florida, U.S. (aged 73)
Criminal penalty Involuntary commitment
Victims 8 to 16+
Span of crimes 1971 to 1987
Date apprehended For the final time on 17 May 1987

Eddie Lee Mosley was an American serial killer who was charged with the death of at least 8 women in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He committed his crimes between 1973 and 1987 and was only arrested in 2001 after DNA tests. Mosley's exact victim count is a mystery since the police speculate he could have murdered 16 women and sexually abused dozens of them.

Mosely's arrest was stopped by psychiatric tests, which indicated he was insane and could not be imprisoned. He died in May 2020 due to COVID-19-related complications.

30. Carl Watts

Full nameCarl Eugene Watts
Other names Coral, The Sunday Morning Slasher
Date of birth 7 November 1953
Place of birth Killeen, Texas, U.S.
Death 21 September 2007 in Jackson, Michigan, U.S. (aged 53)
ConvictionMurder
Criminal penalty 60 years, Life imprisonment without parole
Victims14 to 100+
Span of crimes 1974 to 23 May 1982
Date apprehended23 May 1982

Last on this black serial killer's list is Carl Eugene Watts, better known as Coral or The Sunday Morning Slasher. He embarked on his killing spree in 1974. He is suspected to be the most prolific serial killer in the USA since the number of his victims is speculated to have exceeded 100.

On 23 May 1982, Carl attacked two women. One escaped and called the authorities. Police then connected him to several crimes, and he was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

How many black serial killers are there?

According to reports, white male Americans make up the most significant percentage of serial killers in the USA. Black males make up about 15%, while 2.5% are Hispanics.

What percentage of serial killers are black?

According to statistics, blacks make up approximately 15% of serial killers. White males make up the most significant percentage of serial killers in the USA.

Who is the most notorious black serial killer?

Samuel Little is considered the most notorious and famous black serial killer. His crimes spanned 35 years, and he had more than 60 victims.

Who is the famous black female serial killer?

According to reports, Roberta Elder is the most famous black female serial killer. She was convicted of the murder of her close family members, including two of her husbands.

These details about the top 30 notorious black serial killers take you on a spin of the world of crime and how the figures committed their crimes. They also detail what happened to them after their apprehension.

READ ALSO: The richest criminals in the world: ranked in order

In the same breath, Briefly.co.za compiled a list of the top 25 richest criminals in the world. The list gives meaning to the notion that crime pays more than lawful work. The list is a cocktail of criminals, their net worths and whereabouts.

If Pablo Escobar is the only figure that rings a bell regarding the richest criminals, this list will prove you wrong. Who are these other figures?

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
USA
Hot:
Online view pixel