Was Asian Doll King Von's girlfriend? Facts about the American female rapper

Misharron Jermeisha Allen, popularly known as Asian Doll, is an American rapper and social media personality. She rose to fame after her debut album, Da Rise of Barbie Doll Gang Empire. Asian was the first female artist signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo Records. However, besides her illustrious career, she also made headlines for being King Von's girlfriend. Sadly, King died of multiple gunshots on 6 November 2020.

King Von was in an on-and-off relationship with Asian Doll, but the two were not in a relationship at the time of his death. In January 2021, Doll revealed battling with depression after King's sudden death. She has five tattoos dedicated to him.

Asian Doll's profile summary and bio

Full name Misharron Jermeisha Allen Nickname Asian Doll, Asian Da Brat Gender Female Date of birth 7 December 1996 Age 27 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Dallas, Texas, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Michael Allen and LaKeithia Lewis Profession Rapper and social media personality Net worth $1 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

How old is Asian Doll?

Asian Doll (aged 27 years as of 2023) was born on 7 December 1996 to Michael Allen and LaKeithia Lewis. Raised in the South side of Dallas, Doll's childhood was marred by problems ranging from poverty to her father being in and out of prison. She attended Skyline High School and dropped out in the 12th grade.

Why did Asian Doll change her name?

To distinguish herself from numerous female rappers using the stage name Doll, the songster changed her name to Asian Da Brat in 2019. Da Brat referenced Bratz Dolls, a brand of girls' toys.

How tall is Asian Doll?

Asian Doll's height is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres), weighing 58 kilograms (128 pounds). She has body measurements of 34-28-40 inches and features black hair and dark brown eyes.

Professional career

The hip-hop star debuted in 2015 and has since worked with prominent artists, including Rico Nasty, Bhad Bhabie and PnB Rock.

Here are some of the rapper's musical credits:

Mixtapes Singles Drippin in Glo Barbie Everywhere Project Princess Road Runner Outtaspace Bless So Icy Princess Savage Barbie Doll SZN Truth Fight Night Come Find Me Kill Bill Open Heart

How much is Asian Doll's net worth?

As of 2023, Misharron's net worth is estimated at $1 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful musical career and various social media brand endorsements.

Legal issues

Why was Asian Doll wanted for one year? On 4 September 2020, the Instagram sensation was arrested on drug charges in Georgia, USA. She was released on bond four days later. Allen was re-arrested on 29 October 2022 for speeding and failing to appear for the charges stemming from her 2020 arrest. She was sentenced to a 45-day jail time for these charges and evading the law for a year.

Asian Doll's Instagram

The American rapper commands a huge online fan base. She has 4.2 million Instagram followers, with 1,157 posts. Asian Doll's Twitter boasts 1.6 million followers.

The late King Von's girlfriend, Asian Doll, is undoubtedly one of modern-day America's best-known young female rappers. Her successful albums and singles are a testament to her rapping prowess.

