Top 25 list of the richest criminals in the world: ranked in order (2024)

Crime is risky, and the notion that it pays more than any lawful work is deeply rooted in society. As a result, the names of criminals never stop cropping up. From drug dealers to fraudsters, this list sifts through the notably richest criminals in the world while including details of their net worth, how they made their wealth and where they are.

If you thought Pablo Escobar was one of the richest criminals in the world, you are mistaken. The criminals in this list made more than he did. So, who are the top 10 gangsters in the world?

Who is the wealthiest criminal ever?

This list gives an overview of various crimes and how these infamous offenders illegally made a fortune. Some are still serving their sentences, others released, some have passed, and others are fugitives.

Rank Name Alleged net worth 1 Leona Helmsley $5 billion 2 Carlos Lehder $2.7 billion 3 Griselda Blanco $2 billion 4 Adnan Khashoggi $2 billion 5 Frank Costello $1 billion 6 Joaquín Guzmán $1 billion 7 Jho Low $150 million 8 Al Capone $100 million 9 Bugsy Siegel $100 million 10 Big Meech $100 million 11 Rayful Edmond $50 million 12 Nicky Barnes $50 million 13 John Gotti $30 million 14 Paul Castellano $20 million 15 Frank Abagnale $10 million 16 Ephren Taylor $10 million 17 John Gotti Jr $10 million 18 Hector "Junior" Pagan $1 million 19 Freeway Rick Ross $1 million 20 Michael Franzese $1 million 21 Lee D'Avanzo $500,000 22 Sammy Gravano $500,000 23 Charles Manson $400,000 24 Mary Kay Letourneau $400,000 25 Scott Tucker $100,000

Top 25 list of the richest criminals in the world

The wealthiest criminals on record acquired their fortunes through a combination of criminal activities and professional pursuits.

25. Scott Tucker - $100,000

A photo of Scott Tucker. Photo: @TheScottTucker (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Scott Tucker

: Scott Tucker Date of birt h: 30 January 1962

h: 30 January 1962 Age : 61 years old as of (2024)

: 61 years old as of (2024) Place of birth: Kansas City, Missouri, United States

Scott Tucker was convicted for loan shark, fraudster and money laundering. He used illegal funds to finance his own sports car endurance racing team. Scott Tucker's net worth is estimated to be approximately $100,000.

24. Mary Kay Letourneau - $400,000

Mary Letourneau, 43, and her fiance Vili Fualaau, 22, and their two children drive along the beach from their home on May 8, 2005 in the Seattle suburb Normandy Park, WA. Photo: Ron Wurzer

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Mary Kay Letourneau

: Mary Kay Letourneau Date of birth : 30 January 1962

: 30 January 1962 Died: 6 July 2020

6 July 2020 Place of birth: Des Moines, Washington, United States

Mary Kay Letourneau was a sex offender who pleaded guilty in 1997 to two counts of felony. She was charged with second-degree rape of a child. At the time of her death, Mary Kay Letourneau's net worth was alleged to be $400,000.

23 Charles Manson - $400,000

Charles Manson, who led a cult that committed murders in Los Angeles in the sixties, is clean-shaven in a closeup photo. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Charles Milles Maddox

: Charles Milles Maddox Date of birth : 12 November 1934

: 12 November 1934 Died: 19 November 2017

19 November 2017 Place of birth: Bakersfield, California, United States

Charles Manson was a criminal, cult leader and musician who led the Manson Family, a cult based in California. He was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of seven people. Charles Manson's net worth is estimated to be approximately $400,000.

22. Sammy Gravano - $500,000

Salvatore Gravano, nicknamed "Sammy the Bull", at the Capitol Photo: Jeffrey Markowitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sammy Gravano

: Sammy Gravano Date of birth : 12 March 1945

: 12 March 1945 Age : 78 years old as of (2024)

: 78 years old as of (2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Sammy Gravano joined the Cosa Nostra crime family at the age of 23. He committed minor offences such as hijacking, theft and armed robbery.

All his charges were dried, and he was released from prison. Sammy Gravano's net worth is currently estimated to be $500,000. He has a YouTube channel and is very active on Instagram, with 167k followers as of writing.

21. Lee D'Avanzo - $500,000

Full name : Lee D'Avanzo

: Lee D'Avanzo Date of birth : 1969

: 1969 Age: 54 years old as of (2024)

Lee D'Avanz was the head of the New Springville Boys, who functioned under the Bonnano and Colombo Crime Families. In 2020 he was sentenced to 64 months in prison for multiple firearms possession. Lee D'Avanzo's net worth is estimated to be approximately $500,000.

20. Michael Franzese - $1 million

Former New York mobster/captain of the Colombo crime family Michael Franzese arrives at the premiere of 'God The Father at The Los Feliz 3 Cinema in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Michael Franzese Grillo

: Michael Franzese Grillo Date of birth : 27 May 1951

: 27 May 1951 Age : 72 years old as of (2024)

: 72 years old as of (2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Michael Franzese is an American former mobster and the captain of the Colombo crime family. He was indicted on 14 counts of racketeering, extortion and counterfeiting, resulting in a 10-year prison sentence and $14 million in restitution. Michael Franzese's net worth is estimated to be approximately $1 million.

19. Freeway Rick Ross - $1 million

Freeway Rick Ross visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ricky Donnell Ross

: Ricky Donnell Ross Date of birth : 26 January 1960

: 26 January 1960 Age : 63 years old as of (2024)

: 63 years old as of (2024) Place of birth: Terrell, Texas, United States

Freeway Rick Ros is an American convicted drug trafficker who ran a massive drug empire in Los Angeles. At the peak of his career, he raked in $3 million daily, and his peak net worth was $600 million.

He was sentenced to life in prison, although he appealed, and after 20 years, Freeway was released in 2009. Freeway Rick Ros' net worth is estimated to be approximately $1 million.

18. Hector "Junior" Pagan - $1 million

A portrait of Hector Junior Pagan. Photo: @Cosa Nostra News (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Hector Junior Pagan

: Hector Junior Pagan Date of birth: 1967

1967 Age : 56 years old as of (2024)

: 56 years old as of (2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Hector Junior Pagan is a former associate of the Bonnano crime family, one of the richest crime organisations. He has been in and out of prison for his involvement in mob life. Hector Pagan's net worth is estimated to be approximately $1 million.

17. John Gotti Jr - $10 million

John Gotti, Jr. attends the photocall for "Rendezvous With John Travolta - Gotti" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Antony Jones

Source: Getty Images

Full name : John Angelo Gotti

: John Angelo Gotti Date of birth : 14 February 1964

: 14 February 1964 Age : 59 years old as of (2024)

: 59 years old as of (2024) Place of birth: Queens, New York, United States

John Gotti Jr is a former mobster who was allegedly the boss of the Gambino family between 1992 and 1999 after his father, John Gambino, was sentenced to prison.

Even though he was charged with four racketeering charges, they ended in mistrials since no conviction would stick. He reportedly is no longer associated with organised crime. John Gotti Jr's net worth is guessmated at $10 million.

16. Ephren Taylor - $10 million

A photo of Ephren Taylor II. Photo: @Black Boys Rock (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Ephren Taylor

: Ephren Taylor Date of birth : 17 July 1982

: 17 July 1982 Age: 41 years old as of (2024)

Epheren Taylor is a notorious American businessman who obtained wealth mainly from his fraudulent operations. Epheren Taylor's net worth is estimated to be $10 million.

15. Frank Abagnale - $10 million

Frank Abagnale attends the Broadway opening night of Catch Me If You Can at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Frank William Abagnale Jr

: Frank William Abagnale Jr Date of birth : 27 April 1948

: 27 April 1948 Age : 75 years old as of (2024)

: 75 years old as of (2024) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States

Frank Abagnale is an American security consultant. Frank Abagnale's net worth at the height of his career was $10 million. He is infamous for his history as a former impostor with more than eight identities, and he was arrested and served a 10-year prison sentence between 1970 and 1980.

14. Paul Castellano - $20 million

Paul Castellano (left) and Anthony Salerno leave Federal Court after posting $2 million bail each. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Constantino Paul Castellano

: Constantino Paul Castellano Date of birth : 26 June 1915

: 26 June 1915 Assassinated: 16 December 1985

16 December 1985 Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Paul Castellano was an American mafia boss who died in 1985. He was the head of the Gambino crime family, one of the richest criminal organisations after Carlo Gambino. Paul Castellano's net worth is alleged to be $20 million at the time of his death which is around $50 million today.

13. John Gotti - $30 million

Mafia boss John Gotti, aka 'The Dapper Don,' is photographed on a street corner in New York City. Photo: Yvonne Hemsey

Source: Getty Images

Full name : John Joseph Gotti Jr.

: John Joseph Gotti Jr. Date of birth : 27 October 1940

: 27 October 1940 Died: 10 June 2002

10 June 2002 Place of birth: St. John Cemetery, Queens, New York City, United States

John Gotti was the boss of New York's Gambino crime family and was convicted of numerous criminal offences in 1992. He passed away in 2002 at the age of 61. At the time of his death, John Gotti's net worth was alleged to be $30 million.

12. Nicky Barnes - $50 million

A portrait of Leroy Nicholas Barnes. Photo: @Al Heitzer (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Leroy Nicholas Barnes

: Leroy Nicholas Barnes Date of birth : 15 October 1933

: 15 October 1933 Died: 2012

2012 Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States

Nicholas Barnes was an American boss active in the 1970s. He formed The Council, a seven-man organized crime that controlled a huge part of the drug trade in the Harlem area of New York City. Nicky Barnes' net worth had reached over $50 million at the height of his career but reduced to $500 thousand at the time of his death.

11. Rayful Edmond - $50 million

Rayful Edmond at a public hearing at One Judiciary Square, DC's government building for public services, in Washington, DC, in June 2019. Photo: The Washington Post

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rayful Edmond III

: Rayful Edmond III Date of birth : 26 November 1964

: 26 November 1964 Age : 59 years old as of (2024)

: 59 years old as of (2024) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Rayful Edmond was a former drug lord in the '80s. He was arrested in 1989 and sentenced to two life terms, although he later struck a deal with law enforcement officers to become a government informant. Rayful Edmond's net worth is estimated to be approximately $50 million.

10. Big Meech - $100 million

Full name : Demetrius Edward Flenory Sr.

: Demetrius Edward Flenory Sr. Date of birth : 21 June 1968

: 21 June 1968 Age : 55 years old as of (2024)

: 55 years old as of (2024) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Big Meech is an American convicted drug dealer running the infamous Black Mafia family. He pleaded guilty to charges of drug trafficking and money laundering in 2005 and was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Big Meech's net worth is estimated to be approximately $100 million, making him one of the top 10 richest criminals in the world.

9. Bugsy Siegel - $100 million

Bugsy Siegel, a Hollywood night life figure, is shown after being taken from his luxurious Holmby Hills home for questioning in Los Angeles. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Bugsy Siegel

: Bugsy Siegel Date of birth : 28 February 1906

: 28 February 1906 Assassinated: 20 June 1947

20 June 1947 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Busy Siegel, an American mobster whose net worth was $100 million when he died, was one of the most feared gangsters of his time. Siegel, who was influential in the National Crime Syndicate, died in 1947. Bugsy Siegel's net worth is estimated to be approximately $100 million.

8. Al Capone - $100 million

Al Capone on the day of his release from jail, Chicago, 1939. He moved to Palm Island, Florida, never to take over his old crime organization, and died of pneumonia in 1947. Photo: Chicago Sun-Times

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Alphonse Gabriel Capone

: Alphonse Gabriel Capone Date of birth : 17 January 1899

: 17 January 1899 Died: 25 January 1947

25 January 1947 Place of birth: New York City, United States

How rich was Al Capone in today's money? Al Capone's net worth is estimated to be approximately $100 million, or almost $1.5 billion in today's currency. But just before he passed away, Capone allegedly forgot where he stashed his riches.

He was the boss of Chicago Outfit, the organised crime syndicate. He was charged with possessing a concealed weapon and tax evasion leading to an 11-year sentence.

7. Jho Low -$150 million

Jynwel Capital Limited CEO Jho Low attends the 2014 Social Good Summit at 92Y in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Low Taek Jho

: Low Taek Jho Date of birth : 4 November 1981

: 4 November 1981 Age : 42 years old as of (2024)

: 42 years old as of (2024) Place of birth: George Town, Penang, Malaysia

Jho Low is a Malaysian fugitive businessman and criminal, one of the richest criminals never caught. He is a wanted man for allegedly masterminding a global scheme that embezzled $4.5 billion from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund. Jho Low's net worth is estimated to be approximately $150 million.

6. Joaquín Guzmán - $1 billion

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted into a helicopter at Mexico City's airport following his recapture during an intense military operation in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa State. Photo: Alfredo Estrella

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera

: Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera Date of birth : La Tuna, Badiraguato Municipality, Sinaloa, Mexico

: La Tuna, Badiraguato Municipality, Sinaloa, Mexico Age : 66 years old as of (2024)

: 66 years old as of (2024) Place of birth: 4 April 1957

Joaquín Guzmán, famously known as El Chapo, is a former Mexican drug kingpin. He is infamously known as the former Sinaloa Drug Cartel head who masterminded a large-scale drug trafficking syndicate between Mexico and the USA.

Guzmán was nabbed in 2014, although he escaped from prison in 2015 and was re-arrested in 2016. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years. Joaquín Guzmán's net worth is currently $1 billion.

5. Frank Costello - $1 billion

Frank Costello, the alleged kingpin of America's slot machine arrested by G-men and lodged in the federal house of detention after failure to raise $75,000 bail. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Francesco Castiglia

: Francesco Castiglia Date of birth : 26 January 1891

: 26 January 1891 Died: 18 February 1973

18 February 1973 Place of birth: Cassano allo Ionio, Italy

Frank Costello was an Italian-American Mafia leader and one of the top richest criminals in the world. Frank Costello's net worth peaked at $1 billion at the time of his death in 1973. He ran one of the wealthiest crime organisations, which generated $60 billion in revenue at its peak.

4. Adnan Khashoggi - $2 billion

Adnan Khashoggi at The Olympic Tower in New York, USA, in 1986. Photo: @Wolfgang Kuhn

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Adnan Khashoggi

: Adnan Khashoggi Date of birth : 25 July 1935

: 25 July 1935 Died: 6 June 2017

6 June 2017 Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

Adnan Khashoggi was a Saudi Arabian businessman, once listed as the world's richest person in the '80s, with a peak net worth of $4 billion. He was involved in bribery scandals and was later arrested for racketeering and concealing funds.

He was detained for three months and later acquitted by a federal jury. Adnan Khashoggi's net worth is estimated to be $2 billion.

3. Griselda Blanco - $2 billion

Griselda Blanco also famously known as the Black Widow. Photo: @wilmairo

Source: UGC

Full name : Griselda Blanco Restrepo

: Griselda Blanco Restrepo Date of birth : 14 February 1943

: 14 February 1943 Died: 2012

2012 Place of birth: Cartagena, Bolivar, Colombia

Griselda Blanco, famously known as the Black Widow, was one of the richest criminals. She was an infamous drug trafficker in the Medellín Cartel and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Griselda was murdered in 2012. Griselda Blanco's net worth is estimated to be approximately $2 billion.

2. Carlos Lehder - $2.7 billion

Carlos Lehder, the of the Medellin cartel present in jail in the USA in Colombia. Photo: Eric

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Carlos Enrique Lehder Rivas

: Carlos Enrique Lehder Rivas Date of birth : 7 September 1949

: 7 September 1949 Age : 74 years old as of (2024)

: 74 years old as of (2024) Place of birth: Armenia, Colombia

Carlos Lehder, a former German-Colombian drug lord, was co-founder of the Medellín Cartel. He was famously known as one of the richest criminals who ran a massive drug distribution syndicate in the Bahamas.

Carlos served a 33-year prison sentence in the USA and was released in 2020. Carlos Lehder's net worth is estimated to be approximately $2.7 billion.

1. Leona Helmsley - $5 billion

Leona Helmsley circa 1989 in New York City. Photo: PL Gould

Source: UGC

Full name : Lena Mindy Rosenthal

: Lena Mindy Rosenthal Date of birth : 4 July 1920

: 4 July 1920 Died: 20 August 2007

20 August 2007 Place of birth: Marbletown, New York, United States

Leona Helmsley was an American condominium broker and the wife of Harry Helms Helmsley, a multimillionaire real estate investor. Harry divorced his wife of 33 years and married Leona, and together they built a real estate empire in New York City.

In the late 80s, Leona was convicted of federal income tax evasion and sentenced to 16 years in prison but reduced to 19 months and two months under house arrest. She passed away in August 2007. Leona Helmsley's net worth is estimated to be approximately $5 billion, making her one of the richest criminals in the world.

Who was the richest Italian mobster?

Al Capone is known to be one of the richest Italian mobsters. His net worth is estimated to be approximately $100 million, or almost $1.5 billion in today's currency.

Who is the richest person in the world?

According to Forbes, Elon Musk tops the list of the richest man in the world with a net worth of $251.3 billion. The second richest is Bernard Arnault & family, with $200.7 billion.

This list of the richest criminals in 2024 shows how rampant crime syndicates are, and it is also an eye-opener of how offenders capitalise on crime to amass wealth and how their lives pan out. A few of these figures are reformed convicts.

