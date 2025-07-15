Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's estranged wife, Rachel, continues to use the Kolisi surname months after her divorce

Experts say the name carries legal, emotional, and branding weight, with Rachel seen as part of the Kolisi legacy

From celebrity endorsement to motherhood, several reasons explain why she hasn't reverted to her maiden name, Rachel Smith

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Months after the announcement of her divorce from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi is still being publicly and professionally referred to by her married name.

On Instagram, in media appearances, and even on magazine covers, she remains Rachel Kolisi, not Rachel Smith, her birth name.

That has raised a national conversation: why is Rachel still using the Kolisi surname? Is it legal, emotional, or strategic? Briefly News had exclusive comments from several experts to attempt to understand why that is so.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's estranged wife, Rachel, continues to use the Kolisi surname months after her divorce. Image: Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi brand is huge

Celebrity branding expert Thando Masondo, speaking exclusively to Briefly News, alluded to the fact that the Kolisi surname is now a massive brand.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“This isn’t just a name on paper, it’s a name that built influence, trust and identity,” says celebrity branding expert Thando Masondo.

Rachel Kolisi isn’t just a name; it’s a public brand. For almost a decade, she was the public-facing half of South Africa’s most celebrated couple, helping shape the Kolisi family narrative.

“She was part of building the Kolisi Foundation, she managed campaigns, and she became a role model. That name has equity and walking away from it would mean walking away from visibility and recognition she earned," says Masondo.

In the celebrity world, name recognition translates to trust, platforms, and power, especially for someone now entering the wellness and lifestyle space.

In October 2024, the couple released a joint statement confirming their divorce. It was described as amicable, with both parties expressing a shared commitment to co-parenting and community work.

But while Siya has moved on publicly, Rachel’s name hasn’t changed, and it’s not a mistake.

In October 2024, the couple released a joint statement confirming their divorce. Image: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

The legal aspect of name change post-divorce

“People assume that divorce automatically changes your name back, but that’s not how the law works, "says family law attorney Busisiwe Mahlangu.

Legally, when Rachel married Siya in 2016, she became Rachel Kolisi through Home Affairs registration. According to Mahlangu, that name sticks unless she applies for a change.

“There is no automatic reversion to your maiden name after divorce in South Africa. If Rachel has not gone to Home Affairs to formally request the change, then Kolisi remains her legal name, in her ID, bank accounts, everything," Mahlangu explains.

Rachel Kolisi is all we know

After the divorce announcement, even celebrities rallied around her name. Media personality Somizi Mhlongo famously said:

“I can’t imagine Rachel with another surname. It’s Rachel Kolisi. That’s all I know.”

And he’s not alone. Social media users, magazine editors and event organisers continue to refer to her as Rachel Kolisi, not as an oversight, but a reflection of public familiarity.

“You don’t just switch off brand association overnight. To the world, she is Rachel Kolisi, and that means something with or without the marriage," says Masondo.

Rachel, as a mother

There’s also a quieter, emotional layer. Rachel and Siya share two children, Nicholas and Keziah, and Rachel remains their primary carer.

“Many mothers choose to keep the same surname as their children. It reduces confusion at school, during travel, and even for emotional reasons.” Mahlangu explains.

Psychological weight: Identity beyond divorce

Even with legal reasons and branding considerations, experts say post-divorce identity can be complex.

“It’s not always about clinging to the past. Sometimes, keeping a name is about honouring who you were in that chapter, especially if you gave your all," says psychologist Zanele Gumede.

So, will she ever drop the Kolisi name?

So far, Rachel has not signalled any intent to revert to her maiden name, Smith. And legally, there’s no pressure to do so.

“If she ever does drop it...it won’t be because of public The it’ll be because she’s ready to launch a new chapter entirely," Masondo adds.

Siya Kolisi ranked among the world’s highest-paid rugby players

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been named among the world’s top 10 highest-paid rugby players for the 2024/25 season.

The report by DashTickets.nz highlights the soaring international demand for South African rugby talent, particularly in Japan’s lucrative league.

Source: Briefly News