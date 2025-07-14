Springboks captain Siya Kolisi returned to Gqeberha over the weekend, where he brought out the Webb Ellis Trophy before South Africa’s 45-0 win over Italy

Kolisi later broke the internet with a carefree dance video, just days after his ex-wife Rachel posted an emotional clip about co-parenting and anxiety

Netizens were divided some called Siya’s post insensitive, while others praised him for healing in his own way

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was in his hometown of Gqeberha over the weekend, where the Boks played against Italy in a game they won 45-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Kolisi did not play because he is still nursing a neck injury, but before the game kicked off, he brought in the Webb Ellis Trophy, much to the excitement of the thousands of fans in attendance.

Siya Kolisi seemingly dances his troubles away

Later on in the evening, he broke the internet with a clip of him dancing and carrying a box of popcorn, seemingly having no worry in the world. In the caption, he wrote:

“There’s no place like home 🕺🏾 I love being in GQ!”

Rachel Kolisi breaking down in anxiety

Just a couple of days ago, his former wife, Rachel, had posted an emotional video of herself going through anxiety and what looked like divorce stress and co-parenting, or is it parenting alone, since she and Siya divorced last year.

Rachel took to her social media account, sharing a candid glimpse into the challenges of co-parenting and highlighting an emotional moment as their children travelled alone to visit their father, on her TikTok account on 9 July 2025.

She revealed that it was the first time the kids would be flying alone to see their dad without her, which was "hard" for her.

"Never going to feel normal packing for my kids to leave."

Siya spent time away from rugby to bond with the children, while Rachel went through an emotional and perhaps a mental breakdown as well.

So, when Siya Kolisi posted the video of himself dancing his troubles away, some fans saw it as insensitive and unkind, while others defended him and said people process hurt differently.

How did netizens react to Siya's dance?

@iamq_92

“So Rachel is posting herself crying and Siya is chilling. Captain my captain😭🔥🔥🔥”

@clarebell1705

“its all fun and games until you old and havr no one by your side. you let go of a good woman.”

@Nozi

“I’m happy he’s not showing the world what it wants to see….. heal in private. They wanna see you crash out so bad”

@Lihlepo0

"not the search saying Rachel kolisi crying 😭😭"

@ fanie girl

"this is what I love about the difference in genders, women go through the emotions immediately after the divorce while he is still enjoying his "freedom" the minute all this excitement dies down he'll be lonely and miss her while she's already healed and moved on...andishwabuli I'm just stating facts.😂😂"

@ DayLes19

"The freedom of not speaking English 24/7"

@ The Sharks

"Dlala wena msiyana 😂🔥"

@ Mavie

"This one he missed being black 😂"

@ Mrs O…👸🏽

"So he must cry because she is crying? Guys life is not a Nigerian movie😫"

@Kazzy_Mngonyama

"Does dude realise he is SIYA KOLISI??"

@H65

"Handsome-Human"

Siya Kolisi ranked among the world’s highest-paid rugby players

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been named among the world’s top 10 highest-paid rugby players for the 2024/25 season.

The report by DashTickets.nz highlights the soaring international demand for South African rugby talent, particularly in Japan’s lucrative league.

