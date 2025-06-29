The Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi, was withdrawn from the Barbarians clash due to a niggle, prompting a last-minute change in leadership

Jesse Kriel stepped in as captain and guided South Africa to a commanding 54-7 victory over the Barbarians at DHL Stadium

Springbok management decided not to risk Kolisi, emphasising player welfare and building squad leadership depth

The Springboks management has given an update on the nature of Siya Kolisi's 'niggle' injury, which led to his withdrawal from the squad that played against the Barbarians over the weekend.

On Friday, coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed that Jesse Kriel would take the place of Kolisi as captain of the side for the fixture against the invitational team, with Marco van Staden being another addition to the starting XV.

The Springboks management has given an update on the nature of Siya Kolisi's 'niggle' injury. Image: Steve Haag

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus had described the injury as a 'niggle' but the Springboks assistant coach Mzawandile Stick has given more details.

Stick stated that Kolisi was struggling with a stiff neck but reaffirmed that he doesn’t believe it to be anything serious.

“As a team, we try to give players the best opportunity to be 100% on Saturday. For Siya, it’s just a stiff neck. I don’t think there’s a need for us to take a risk."

Jesse Kriel named captain for Barbarians clash

In the absence of Kolisi, Jesse Kriel was elevated to lead the Boks as they demolished the Barbarians 54-7 at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town to lift the Qatar Airways Cup. Kriel was excited to take up the role and shared what leading the Boks meant to him.

“Now we have Jesse as our captain, so congratulations to him, he has always been a leader, so it was an easy call for us to make. We didn’t want to push Siya. I don’t think it’s a major thing, it’s just a stiff neck, and we don’t want to take a risk. But I am excited to see Jesse’s leadership skills."

What did Kriel say about the captaincy role?

“I’m extremely excited and honoured. Not much changes for me overall, we all have our roles in the team. The big thing about this Springboks team and environment is taking ownership in your role, and that in itself kind of sets you up to develop as a leader and to become a leader, whether you’ve got 100 test matches or playing your first game.

Springboks demolished the Barbarians 54-7 at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town to lift the Qatar Airways Cup. Image: Grant Pitcher

Source: Getty Images

Leadership depth key to Springboks’ strategy

Stick acknowledged that the squad had an array of strong leaders, even in the absence of Kolisi.

They’re all leaders in their ways and they take ownership of what they need to do in the team that in itself over the years has helped me to develop. I’ve been surrounded by really strong leaders in Siya, Eben, Handre, and I can go on, so I’ve been very fortunate to watch their example and learn from them.

Kriel's reaction to the appointment

Stick mentioned that Kriel was taken aback by the appointment but underscored that the midfielder had always been a leader in the squad.

“I enjoy that about Jesse, even if he’s not in the best 23, he always puts in the work and makes sure that he helps the team. He has been there since we started our camps, and he was going through one of the toughest fitness tests.”

Erasmus reflects on nearly overlooking Mapimpi

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus almost overlooked Makazole Mapimpi’s potential early in his career due to initial mistakes, including consecutive knock-ons in 2018.

Source: Briefly News