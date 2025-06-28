Bafana Bafana legend, Lucas Radebe, has criticised the South African Football Association (SAFA) President, Danny Jordaan

SAFA officials, including the Chief Executive Officer and Danny Jordaan were recently grilled in Parliament

SAFA is scheduled to hold a congress this Saturday where finacial reports of the organisation are set to be tabled

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legendary defender Lucas Radebe has lashed out at the current SAFA leadership and strongly believes former footballers should be involved in the running of the game. Radebe called for the exit of the long-running President of SAFA and said some better people can lead the organisation better than Jordaan.

Radebe believes it is time for Jordaan to move out

“I think it’s long overdue [that Danny leaves]. I mean, it shows what’s been happening all along. But I believe that there are leaders out there. I think it’s all about giving people a chance. You know, let’s get together; let’s see who can take it on," Radebe said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

Radebe scoffed at the idea that there was no one better than Jordaan.

“He [Danny Jordan] was not supposed to be there anyway. But obviously, they are saying that they don’t see somebody who will succeed him at the moment. I mean, it’s all politics. But I believe that there is a lot that we can do, and there’s a lot that can be accomplished, especially with the level of football that we play; it shows where we are lacking. Leave the football on the field and stuff, but go upstairs; that’s where change needs to be.”

SAFA's well documented mismanagement under the spotlight

SAFA has been embattled under the tutelage of Jordaan, numerous cases of financial mismanagement have been raised. According to Times Live, the main root for the SAFA's financial problems stem from high bonuses paid to national teams and huge staff costs due to excessive salaries, as per the FA's financial committee chair, Mxolisi Sibam.

“The largest expenditure item was the R150m (or 40% of revenue) paid in performance bonuses to players and technical staff,” reads Sibam’s report for the financial year ending June 2024.

The report further states that SAFA pays high salaries to its staff but starngely remains mute on the bloated national executive committee, which FIFA recommended more than a decade ago must be cut down.

Parliament questioned Jordaan's leadership record

Briefly News recently reported that, the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts, and Culture grilled SAFA officials on governance and finances. Jordaan faced tough questions in Parliament this, with DA MP Liam Jacobs challenging his leadership record. The fiery exchange centred on Jordaan’s accountability, especially concerning travel expenses and overall management of the association.

On Saturday, the federation is expected to conduct its congress, where it is expected to report a R5m loss.

Danny Jordaan speaks on Amajita bonus

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Football Association (SAFA) has yet to finalise any bonus or incentive structure for the Amajita squad following their historic U-20 Afcon triumph in Egypt.

