SAFA has not finalised any incentive or bonus structure for the Amajita squad after their U-20 Afcon triumph, citing that they are still waiting to receive the R3.6 million prize money from CAF

SAFA president Danny Jordaan confirmed that the association has not yet received any funds from CAF, and decisions regarding the distribution of prize money will only be made once the funds are in hand

Ongoing financial pressures, including costs from participating in multiple CAF and FIFA tournaments, are contributing to SAFA's delay in committing to player incentives

The South African Football Association (SAFA) is yet to determine how it will reward the national Under-20 team, Amajita, following their historic triumph at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

Despite the team clinching a 1-0 victory over Morocco in Sunday’s final, which secured the nation’s first-ever U-20 Afcon title, the players have not received clarity on their incentives. SAFA president Danny Jordaan confirmed that no decisions would be made until the Confederation of African Football (CAF) releases the R3.6 million prize money.

No CAF funds received yet

Speaking during Amajita’s welcome ceremony at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, Jordaan stated:

“We haven’t received any money from CAF yet, and when we have the money, we will decide how it’s divided.”

Jordaan emphasised that the association continues to fulfil all its international commitments despite ongoing financial challenges.

“One thing that we know and that you [the media] know, is that South African football has not missed a single international match. We comply with our commitments.”

SAFA’s financial strain a factor

SAFA’s cash flow issues have been well documented, including its inability to pay staff salaries on time earlier this year. According to Jordaan, the cost of participating in a wide range of CAF and FIFA competitions has added immense financial pressure.

“In the past, we didn’t play in CHAN [African Nations Championship], but now we play in every single competition under both CAF and FIFA. That means travelling, accommodation, daily allowances and everything, and we fulfil our commitment,” he added.

Players await details of potential bonus sharing

As it stands, there is no concrete plan on how or when the prize money will be distributed among the squad and technical team. With the young players having achieved a monumental feat for the country, public sentiment is mounting for SAFA to ensure they are properly rewarded.

Until CAF releases the funds and SAFA makes its decision, the Amajita heroes remain in limbo, still basking in glory, but with empty pockets.

