Former SAFA media officer Namhla Mphelo insists she had the right to access financial records and denies leaking details about a R10 million payment to SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan

Mphelo, who worked at SAFA for 11 years, has taken her case to the CCMA, alleging she was unfairly dismissed without being provided proper documentation or policy guidelines during her disciplinary process

SAFA has labelled the leak allegations as “malicious,” stating the report was obtained illegally and misrepresented, and that the R10 million includes payments over 18 years in various roles Jordaan has held

Former South African Football Association (SAFA) media officer Namhla Mphelo has firmly rejected claims that she was behind the leak of confidential financial information regarding a R10 million payment made to SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan.

Mphelo, who recently lost her job under controversial circumstances, has taken legal action against the football body, approaching the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), where she is challenging her dismissal as unfair. She had served SAFA loyally for 11 years before her suspension in February 2025, which stemmed from allegations of dishonesty and the unauthorised sharing of sensitive data.

Dismissal and legal action over payment allegations

The core of the dispute centres on an allegedly unauthorised R10 million transactions said to have been paid to Jordaan , a figure Mphelo is accused of accessing and leaking without permission. While she was dismissed following a disciplinary hearing on 7 April, she continues to dispute the accusations and is seeking reinstatement.

Mphelo maintains that, in her role as team manager for the Under-17 girls’ national side, she was well within her rights to access SAFA’s internal systems.

Speaking to 947’s MSW, she clarified that while she did indeed view the transaction, it was part of her legitimate duties as a media officer and team manager.

Mphelo:

“I didn’t share the information. Yes, I accessed the system, but that was allowed. At the time, I was managing the Under-17 girls for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Gabon. Accessing information relevant to my role wasn’t unauthorised.”

She went on to state that the assumption she was responsible for leaking the screenshot of the transaction was unfounded.

“It was sensitive information, and I believe it made the president uncomfortable when it was circulated in a WhatsApp group. But it didn’t come from me.”

According to Mphelo, another SAFA NEC member admitted to the CEO that they were the one who forwarded the information — a confession she claims was overlooked during her disciplinary hearing. She also criticised the process as unjust, saying she had asked for policies and protocols to guide the hearing’s decision-making process, but her requests went unanswered.

SAFA hits back: Claims are ‘malicious’ and ‘false’

In response, SAFA issued a strongly worded statement dismissing the allegations as “malicious and mischievous.” The association contends that Mphelo unlawfully accessed the financial system and misinterpreted what she saw.

“The report in question was obtained illegally and concerns all payments made to Dr Danny Jordaan dating back to 2007. Over the past 18 years, Dr Jordaan has served SAFA in multiple capacities, including CEO of the World Cup Bid, CEO of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and president of the association.”

The statement also pointed out that the payments include standard meeting allowances and honorariums, which all NEC members have received over the past 13 years.

Upcoming CCMA hearing

Mphelo’s case is scheduled to be heard by the CCMA on 20 May 2025. The outcome could have significant implications for SAFA and how internal matters are handled within the organisation.

